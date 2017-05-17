My Color Candles

This indicator changes the standard MetaTrader 5 candles to candles at the selected BID, ASK or Average price (BID+ASK)/2.

Simply attach the indicator to the chart and select the prices to plot the candles or bars.

Indicator Parameters

ENUM_DRAW_TYPE - plot candles or bars on the chart

For the price - the price for plotting the candles or bars

The chart returns to its normal visualization mode after removing the indicator.

