My Color Candles

This indicator changes the standard MetaTrader 5 candles to candles at the selected BID, ASK or Average price (BID+ASK)/2.

Simply attach the indicator to the chart and select the prices to plot the candles or bars.

Indicator Parameters

  • ENUM_DRAW_TYPE - plot candles or bars on the chart
  • For the price - the price for plotting the candles or bars

The chart returns to its normal visualization mode after removing the indicator.

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Stochastic and 3 iMA
Alexey Viktorov
2 (2)
Experts
This is a simple trend strategy for Forex. Recommended timeframe is H1, the default settings are for the GBPUSD currency pairs (for other timeframes and currency pairs, it is necessary to select other indicator settings). The following indicators are used in the strategy: Exponential Moving Average: EMA (4) — blue Exponential Moving Average: EMA (13) — green Exponential Moving Average: EMA (50) — orange. Stochastic Oscillator (12,9,5), levels — 20, 40, 60, 80. A buy trade is opened at the openin
FREE
ADX by AV
Alexey Viktorov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
This is an unusual representation of the Average Directional Movement Index. The indicator has been developed at the request of a trader and for the purposes of learning the development of indicators in MQL5. The line shows the same as the standard Average Directional Movement Index (ADX); The upward histogram shows the difference between +DI and -DI, when +DI is above -DI; The downward histogram shows the difference between +DI and -DI, when +DI is below -DI.
FREE
Avi vertex
Alexey Viktorov
3.56 (9)
Indicators
The indicator displays trend slowdown or possible end of trend and price reversal. The indicator has no parameters. When red bars appear and when they become shorter, we can talk about the approaching end of the downtrend. When green bars become shorter, we can expect the approaching end of the uptrend.
FREE
Weighted WCCI
Alexey Viktorov
5 (2)
Indicators
Стратегия форекс «Гора» основана на одном довольно сложном индикаторе. С его помощью генерируются вполне неплохие сигналы и, в принципе, автор указывал возможность торговли и на остальных инструментах, однако, мы решили взять изначальный вариант — торговлю только по GBP/USD. Так же следует сказать, что по ходу развития тренда торговая стратегия пропускает большое количество неплохих точек входа, но это только на первый взгляд. Фильтрация сигналов показала себя достаточно неплохо и в итоге торгов
FREE
Ozy M15
Alexey Viktorov
3.5 (2)
Experts
Preferred pair for USDCAD trading Conditions for purchases of the trading system "Ozy_M15": 1) The price is above the moving average SMA 48. 2) Price correction starts down, but the moving average within this correction should not be crossed by the candle body. 3) At the same time, the correction itself should be at least as deep as the bottom line of the Ozymandias indicator. 4) After this, as soon as the closing price of the next candle is higher than the upper line of the Ozymandias indicat
FREE
Gold spring
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Описание стратегии: Набор торгуемых валютных пар: GBPUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURJPY, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, USDJPY В момент открытия рынка после выходных, определяется на каких парах из списка цена прошла от открытия до закрытия недельной свечи более 2000 пунктов и открываем позицию в противоход недельному движению с целью забрать откат в 500 пунктов. Стоп не ставится.     Если цена пошла против позиции, то через каждые 200
FREE
MACD candles bars or lines
Alexey Viktorov
5 (1)
Indicators
This is an ordinary MACD indicator displayed in the main window according to the selected chart style, i.e. Bars, Candlesticks or Line. When you switch the chart type, the indicator display also changes. Unfortunately I could not improve the chart type switching speed. After switching, there are delays before the arrival of a new tick. The indicator parameters Fast EMA period Slow EMA period Signal SMA period Applied price
FREE
Ultron and Break even
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник работает на пересечении двух Moving averages рассчитанных по ценам Open и Close. Но несмотря на простоту показывает неплохие результаты. Параметры: Time frame      — Период для расчёта Moving averages Period MA        — Период усреднения Moving averages Method MA       — Метод Moving averages Lot                   — Размер контракта Step averaging  — Шаг усреднения позиции Take profit        — в пунктах Magick number  —
FREE
Lazy Locker
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades only Forex currencies on hedge accounts. The strategy depends on the selected trading mode. Trade mode - Weekly/Daily. This means that the trading cycle is limited by a week or a day. Lot size - fixed lot size. Set manually. The bar number of open positions - bar index from the start of the selected trading period for opening Limit or Stop orders. In case of Weekly mode, Н4 bars are considered. In case of Daily, Н1 bars are considered. The closing hour of trade - keep i
Defender of the Deposit
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник локирует убыточную позицию или сетку с указанным Magic number и в дальнейшем пытается свести убыток к нулю, или минимуму. Продолжительность операции зависит от параметров советника и может продолжаться от нескольких дней до нескольких месяцев. Параметры советника и их назначение: What position is locked             Какого направления позицию или сетку позиций локируем. Buy или Sell. Magic number                           Magic number позиции которую локируем. Width lock                 
Only Buy and only Sell
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник написан по стратегии из видео. Советник можно поставить на два графика одной валютной пары назначив им разные Magic number и указав разные направления торговли параметром Direction of trade. Стратегия была незначительно изменена. В видео показано, что закрываются сделки без прибыли, так сказать в ноль. Этот советник каждый раз закрывает прибыль не меньше стоимости шага сетки. Ещё добавлена возможность установить размер прибыли при достижении которой советник закроет все позиции своего
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[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:40 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
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Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.01.05 19:26 
 

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Nork
6187
Nork 2017.06.28 04:45 
 

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