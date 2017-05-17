My Color Candles
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 29 June 2022
This indicator changes the standard MetaTrader 5 candles to candles at the selected BID, ASK or Average price (BID+ASK)/2.
Simply attach the indicator to the chart and select the prices to plot the candles or bars.
Indicator Parameters
- ENUM_DRAW_TYPE - plot candles or bars on the chart
- For the price - the price for plotting the candles or bars
The chart returns to its normal visualization mode after removing the indicator.
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