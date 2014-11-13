ADX by AV
- Indicators
- Alexey Viktorov
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 6 June 2020
This is an unusual representation of the Average Directional Movement Index. The indicator has been developed at the request of a trader and for the purposes of learning the development of indicators in MQL5.
- The line shows the same as the standard Average Directional Movement Index (ADX);
- The upward histogram shows the difference between +DI and -DI, when +DI is above -DI;
- The downward histogram shows the difference between +DI and -DI, when +DI is below -DI.
