Stochastic and 3 iMA

2

This is a simple trend strategy for Forex.

Recommended timeframe is H1, the default settings are for the GBPUSD currency pairs (for other timeframes and currency pairs, it is necessary to select other indicator settings).

The following indicators are used in the strategy:

  1. Exponential Moving Average: EMA (4) — blue
  2. Exponential Moving Average: EMA (13) — green
  3. Exponential Moving Average: EMA (50) — orange.
  4. Stochastic Oscillator (12,9,5), levels — 20, 40, 60, 80.

A buy trade is opened at the opening of the next candle after the following conditions are met:

  1. ЕМА (4) crosses ЕМА (50) upwards.
  2. ЕМА (13) also crosses ЕМА (50) upwards.

Stop loss is set at the distance of either 50-70 points, 70 by default, or below EMA (50) — whichever is greater.

Exit the position as soon as the dotted (%D) line of Stochastic crosses the level 60 downwards. Figure 1. Additionally, exit the position when ЕМА (4) crosses ЕМА (50) upwards, provided that the position in profit.

For sell trades the conditions are opposite.

Exit the sell trade as soon as the dotted (%D) line of Stochastic crosses the level 40 upwards. Figure 2. Additionally, exit the position when ЕМА (4) crosses ЕМА (50) downwards, provided that the position in profit.


Settings

  • Lot for trading - lot size.
  • StopLoss - for five-digit quotes.
  • MagicNumber - Magic Number
  • The reverse trade??? - if FALSE, then trading is performed strictly according to the strategy. If TRUE, the EA opens positions inversely.
  • Stochastic High Level - the upper level, the overbought level of the Stochastic indicator.
  • Stochastic Low Level - the lower level, the oversold level of the Stochastic indicator.

Hopefully, the indicator parameters are self-explanatory.

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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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XG Gold Robot MT5
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Logan MT5
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Experts
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Aura Gold Pro Edition
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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This is an unusual representation of the Average Directional Movement Index. The indicator has been developed at the request of a trader and for the purposes of learning the development of indicators in MQL5. The line shows the same as the standard Average Directional Movement Index (ADX); The upward histogram shows the difference between +DI and -DI, when +DI is above -DI; The downward histogram shows the difference between +DI and -DI, when +DI is below -DI.
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The indicator displays trend slowdown or possible end of trend and price reversal. The indicator has no parameters. When red bars appear and when they become shorter, we can talk about the approaching end of the downtrend. When green bars become shorter, we can expect the approaching end of the uptrend.
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Стратегия форекс «Гора» основана на одном довольно сложном индикаторе. С его помощью генерируются вполне неплохие сигналы и, в принципе, автор указывал возможность торговли и на остальных инструментах, однако, мы решили взять изначальный вариант — торговлю только по GBP/USD. Так же следует сказать, что по ходу развития тренда торговая стратегия пропускает большое количество неплохих точек входа, но это только на первый взгляд. Фильтрация сигналов показала себя достаточно неплохо и в итоге торгов
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This is an ordinary MACD indicator displayed in the main window according to the selected chart style, i.e. Bars, Candlesticks or Line. When you switch the chart type, the indicator display also changes. Unfortunately I could not improve the chart type switching speed. After switching, there are delays before the arrival of a new tick. The indicator parameters Fast EMA period Slow EMA period Signal SMA period Applied price
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Ultron and Break even
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник работает на пересечении двух Moving averages рассчитанных по ценам Open и Close. Но несмотря на простоту показывает неплохие результаты. Параметры: Time frame      — Период для расчёта Moving averages Period MA        — Период усреднения Moving averages Method MA       — Метод Moving averages Lot                   — Размер контракта Step averaging  — Шаг усреднения позиции Take profit        — в пунктах Magick number  —
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Alexey Viktorov
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This indicator changes the standard MetaTrader 5 candles to candles at the selected BID, ASK or Average price (BID+ASK)/2. Simply attach the indicator to the chart and select the prices to plot the candles or bars. Indicator Parameters ENUM_DRAW_TYPE - plot candles or bars on the chart For the price - the price for plotting the candles or bars The chart returns to its normal visualization mode after removing the indicator.
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Lazy Locker
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades only Forex currencies on hedge accounts. The strategy depends on the selected trading mode. Trade mode - Weekly/Daily. This means that the trading cycle is limited by a week or a day. Lot size - fixed lot size. Set manually. The bar number of open positions - bar index from the start of the selected trading period for opening Limit or Stop orders. In case of Weekly mode, Н4 bars are considered. In case of Daily, Н1 bars are considered. The closing hour of trade - keep i
Defender of the Deposit
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник локирует убыточную позицию или сетку с указанным Magic number и в дальнейшем пытается свести убыток к нулю, или минимуму. Продолжительность операции зависит от параметров советника и может продолжаться от нескольких дней до нескольких месяцев. Параметры советника и их назначение: What position is locked             Какого направления позицию или сетку позиций локируем. Buy или Sell. Magic number                           Magic number позиции которую локируем. Width lock                 
Only Buy and only Sell
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник написан по стратегии из видео. Советник можно поставить на два графика одной валютной пары назначив им разные Magic number и указав разные направления торговли параметром Direction of trade. Стратегия была незначительно изменена. В видео показано, что закрываются сделки без прибыли, так сказать в ноль. Этот советник каждый раз закрывает прибыль не меньше стоимости шага сетки. Ещё добавлена возможность установить размер прибыли при достижении которой советник закроет все позиции своего
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Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.17 21:38 
 

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Gaston Kearney
29
Gaston Kearney 2021.01.07 15:17 
 

2019/2020 NO

emilyWu
34
emilyWu 2019.10.18 13:40 
 

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[Deleted] 2018.12.18 15:21 
 

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Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
2009
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 2018.06.06 00:05 
 

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Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 23:45 
 

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Andrey Litvichenko
7688
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.16 11:09 
 

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Tomas Gajda
584
Tomas Gajda 2017.09.30 12:45 
 

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Nork
6187
Nork 2017.07.21 14:28 
 

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Florin Selea
382
Florin Selea 2017.07.10 11:06 
 

What s wrong with this expert ? it opens more that 1 position and it shouldn t and doesn t puts stops ?!

Waste of time

[Deleted] 2017.04.24 12:54 
 

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