Stochastic and 3 iMA

This is a simple trend strategy for Forex.

Recommended timeframe is H1, the default settings are for the GBPUSD currency pairs (for other timeframes and currency pairs, it is necessary to select other indicator settings).

The following indicators are used in the strategy:

Exponential Moving Average: EMA (4) — blue Exponential Moving Average: EMA (13) — green Exponential Moving Average: EMA (50) — orange. Stochastic Oscillator (12,9,5), levels — 20, 40, 60, 80.

A buy trade is opened at the opening of the next candle after the following conditions are met:

ЕМА (4) crosses ЕМА (50) upwards. ЕМА (13) also crosses ЕМА (50) upwards.

Stop loss is set at the distance of either 50-70 points, 70 by default, or below EMA (50) — whichever is greater.

Exit the position as soon as the dotted (%D) line of Stochastic crosses the level 60 downwards. Figure 1. Additionally, exit the position when ЕМА (4) crosses ЕМА (50) upwards, provided that the position in profit.

For sell trades the conditions are opposite.

Exit the sell trade as soon as the dotted (%D) line of Stochastic crosses the level 40 upwards. Figure 2. Additionally, exit the position when ЕМА (4) crosses ЕМА (50) downwards, provided that the position in profit.





Settings

Lot for trading - lot size.

- lot size. StopLoss - for five-digit quotes.

- for five-digit quotes. MagicNumber - Magic Number

- Magic Number The reverse trade??? - if FALSE, then trading is performed strictly according to the strategy. If TRUE, the EA opens positions inversely.

- if FALSE, then trading is performed strictly according to the strategy. If TRUE, the EA opens positions inversely. Stochastic High Level - the upper level, the overbought level of the Stochastic indicator.

the upper level, the overbought level of the Stochastic indicator. Stochastic Low Level - the lower level, the oversold level of the Stochastic indicator.

Hopefully, the indicator parameters are self-explanatory.