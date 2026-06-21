Trend Candles Lifeline is an advanced momentum-based trend visualization indicator designed to help traders instantly identify market direction without cluttering the chart. The indicator analyzes price momentum, moving average divergence, and trend acceleration to determine whether the market is bullish, bearish, or neutral. Instead of displaying additional lines or oscillators, it colors the price candles directly on the chart, making trend recognition fast, simple, and intuitive. Green candles indicate bullish market conditions, red candles indicate bearish pressure, and gray candles highlight consolidation or low-momentum periods. The indicator uses a normalized trend strength calculation to filter market noise and provide a clearer view of the prevailing trend. Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency markets, Trend Candles Lifeline can be used by scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and trend followers across all timeframes. Its clean visual design, customizable settings, and non-repainting logic make it a powerful tool for traders looking to improve trend analysis, market timing, and overall trading decisions.

Key Features

Advanced momentum-based trend detection

Automatic bullish, bearish, and neutral candle coloring

Green candles for bullish trend conditions

Red candles for bearish trend conditions

Gray candles for sideways or low-momentum markets

Dynamic trend strength visualization

Customizable trend sensitivity settings

Multiple price source options: Open High Low Close Median Price Typical Price Weighted Price

Normalized trend strength calculation

Works on all chart timeframes

Compatible with Forex, Gold, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, and Indices

Clean and easy-to-read chart visualization

Non-repainting after candle close

Suitable for scalping, intraday, swing trading, and trend-following strategies

Fast trend identification at a glance

Helps filter weak and choppy market conditions

Dynamic Trend Colored Candles

The indicator automatically paints candles in three different colors based on market trend conditions:

🟢 Green Candles – Bullish Trend

Strong bullish momentum

Buyers are in control of the market

Favorable conditions for long positions

Indicates an active upward trend

🔴 Red Candles – Bearish Trend

Strong bearish momentum

Sellers dominate market activity

Favorable conditions for short positions

Indicates an active downward trend

⚪ Gray Candles – Neutral Trend

Sideways or ranging market

Weak momentum conditions

Consolidation phase

Trend direction is not clearly established

Recommended Usage

Trade in the direction of green candles during bullish trends.

Focus on sell opportunities when red candles dominate the chart.

Avoid aggressive trend trading during gray candle periods.

Combine with support and resistance analysis for improved accuracy.

Use higher timeframe trend confirmation for stronger trade setups.

Apply proper risk management to every trade.

Best Market Conditions

✔ Forex

✔ Gold

✔ Indices

✔ Cryptocurrencies

✔ Commodities

✔ Stocks

Recommended Settings

Scalping

Trend Lookback = 2

Price Source = Close

Intraday Trading

Trend Lookback = 5

Price Source = Typical Price

Swing Trading

Trend Lookback = 10

Price Source = Weighted Price

Trend Following

Trend Lookback = 14

Price Source = Typical Price

Benefits