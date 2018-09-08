Ozy M15

3.5

Preferred pair for USDCAD trading


Conditions for purchases of the trading system "Ozy_M15":


1) The price is above the moving average SMA 48.

2) Price correction starts down, but the moving average within this correction should not be crossed by the candle body.

3) At the same time, the correction itself should be at least as deep as the bottom line of the Ozymandias indicator.

4) After this, as soon as the closing price of the next candle is higher than the upper line of the Ozymandias indicator (no more than 10 points), a purchase transaction is concluded.

5) The stop loss is 15 points.

6) After passing 15 points in the positive area, the transaction is transferred to a breakeven.

7) Take-profit is equal to 90 points.

8) Repeated signals can be traded with an active order only if the active transaction is already in breakeven.

Reviews 3
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.13 12:28 
 

Good job.

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Alexey Viktorov
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Советник написан по стратегии из видео. Советник можно поставить на два графика одной валютной пары назначив им разные Magic number и указав разные направления торговли параметром Direction of trade. Стратегия была незначительно изменена. В видео показано, что закрываются сделки без прибыли, так сказать в ноль. Этот советник каждый раз закрывает прибыль не меньше стоимости шага сетки. Ещё добавлена возможность установить размер прибыли при достижении которой советник закроет все позиции своего
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.13 12:28 
 

Good job.

Michael Dhen Guhn
809
Michael Dhen Guhn 2020.06.07 20:09 
 

mit Standardeinstellungen nicht profitabel. Wenn man Einstellungen gefunden hat, die zu Profit führen, dann sind die Profite überschaubar.

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:19 
 

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