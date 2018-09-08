Preferred pair for USDCAD trading





Conditions for purchases of the trading system "Ozy_M15":





1) The price is above the moving average SMA 48.

2) Price correction starts down, but the moving average within this correction should not be crossed by the candle body.

3) At the same time, the correction itself should be at least as deep as the bottom line of the Ozymandias indicator.

4) After this, as soon as the closing price of the next candle is higher than the upper line of the Ozymandias indicator (no more than 10 points), a purchase transaction is concluded.

5) The stop loss is 15 points.

6) After passing 15 points in the positive area, the transaction is transferred to a breakeven.

7) Take-profit is equal to 90 points.

8) Repeated signals can be traded with an active order only if the active transaction is already in breakeven.