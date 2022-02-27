Index Volatility Trend
- Indicators
- Pedro Luis Oiaz Villamar
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 27 February 2022
Index Volatility Trend Indicator.
Main features:
- It is only used for Synthetic Indices in the Binary or Deriv broker, which are the same.
- It has trend filter.
- It has a Sound Alert to warn of a possible price drop.
- It can send you mobile alerts if you put it on a VPS.
- It is configured with the L566b12 algorithm which is designed for better efficiency.
How to use the indicator
- It works in the temporality of M1.
- The trend must be strong.
- Wait for the signal candle to end in a different color than the trend.
- Enter at 57 seconds of the Deriv clock to enter the trade right at the start of the next candlestick.
- You can apply only up to 2 martingales.
