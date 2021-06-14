Bar Size Index MT5

With my custom built formula, you can visualize the market similar to displaying a heat map; with color showing at a glance the strength of the current trend, and the bar length showing the intensity of current movement.

In more detail:

Length of the histogram bar shows the average bar size of the last period, and color (from red to blue) shows the strength of upward or downward movement. Purple zones can indicate a change into a new trend.

Bar period is adjustable so as to measure larger or smaller movements.