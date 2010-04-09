One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is a trend, which is why the Megan indicator was created in order to display the trend in a visual form. Forex indicator Megan is a real trading strategy with which you can achieve the desired results. As soon as the indicator is set, the main indicators will immediately begin to be recalculated at the price of the traded pair, based on the postulates of technical analysis. In addition, when potential entry points are detected, visual indicators in the form of arrows are shown in the terminal, which is convenient because it allows you to be aware of when it is profitable to open a Forex order. The signals are based on a reliable algorithm. When used simultaneously on multiple timeframes, this indicator truly "makes the trend your friend". With it, you can follow trends on multiple timeframes in real time. The indicator works on all timeframes. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with rollbacks and reversals. Every rise and fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope is replaced by fear, and when it passes, hope appears again. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a strong position. At such moments you are most vulnerable. The Megan trend indicator is used to determine the trend direction and find price reversal points.