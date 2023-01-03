Oscillator Candles

With this indicator you can colorize the candles on your chart based on the output of any oscillator indicator. Supporting both built-in and custom indicators, with the ability to set up to 5 custom parameters, custom color scheme, and upper/lower threshold values.

Most built-in indicators in MT5 will be found under "Examples\\" path. For example, to use default RSI indicator, set your indicator path to "Examples\\RSI" in the inputs dialog.

Input01-05 sets the custom parameters of your indicator. Eg. on default RSI indicator only one parameter is set (Period) which will be settable with Input01

Any questions, send me a comment. If you enjoy the product, please leave a rating or review. Thanks!

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Alpine Volume Profile
Natan Saidon
Indicators
Alpine Volume Profile See where the real volume traded — not just where price moved. Alpine Volume Profile is an MQL5 indicator that transforms raw tick or exchange volume into a clean, readable horizontal histogram directly on your chart. Instead of a single volume bar at the bottom of the screen, you get a full breakdown of which price levels attracted the most trading activity, session by session. What It Does For every day, week, or fixed block of bars you choose, Alpine Volume Profile build
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Moving Average Ribbons
Natan Saidon
Indicators
This incredible indicator allows you to overlay many moving averages to create a ribbon-like pattern. You can now easily visualize trend strength and determine pivot points by simply looking at the ribbon. Fully customizable Supports Simple , Exponential , Smoothed , and Linear Weighted moving average types Ability to use typical and median and weighted prices as input. Draw up to 32 (user-settable) moving average plots, with customizable period spacing (use length  and start settings) Enable or
Bar Size Index MT5
Natan Saidon
Indicators
With my custom built formula, you can visualize the market similar to displaying a heat map; with color showing at a glance the strength of the current trend, and the bar length showing the intensity of current movement. In more detail: Length of the histogram bar shows the average bar size of the last period, and color (from red to blue) shows the strength of upward or downward movement.  Purple zones can indicate a change into a new trend. Bar period is adjustable so as to measure larger or sm
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jose3905
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jose3905 2023.01.03 23:54 
 

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Natan Saidon
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Reply from developer Natan Saidon 2023.01.05 07:39
Hi, thank you much for your feedback! If you'd like to message me with more explanation, I could consider the feature for a future update
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