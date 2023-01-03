Oscillator Candles

With this indicator you can colorize the candles on your chart based on the output of any oscillator indicator. Supporting both built-in and custom indicators, with the ability to set up to 5 custom parameters, custom color scheme, and upper/lower threshold values.

Most built-in indicators in MT5 will be found under "Examples\\" path. For example, to use default RSI indicator, set your indicator path to "Examples\\RSI" in the inputs dialog.

Input01-05 sets the custom parameters of your indicator. Eg. on default RSI indicator only one parameter is set (Period) which will be settable with Input01

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