TimingWindow

As for the cycle discussion, I invite you to read the TimingCycleWithLLV indicator presentation ...please ask me if something is not clear.

I think that time is much more important than price;this is the reason for wich I trade only when one cycle finishes and the new one start.

WHAT is Timing Window? It is a certain number of bars within which inversion is probable

I do not know how much inversion will be....how many pips,BUT market will inverts with high probability.Time for inversion is ok.

SO,if market is going down ,between timing window there are high probabilities market will go up.

If market is going up, between timing window there are high probabilities market will go down.


In order to use the Timing Window indicator you have to choose inputs:


very short term

short term A

short term B

medium term A

medium term B

long term A

long term B

 

every cycle ends within a particular numbers of bars (window)

Pay attention: timing window was designed for cycles,so low to low, BUT as you see in my charts,timing window signals also for high

May be in the future I will code timing window high_high.

 

Pay attention: if you use two or trhee Timing Window,you will see zones in wich there will be two or three signals at the same time and it is very good!

TimingWindow is better if used with CycleDivergence with same inputs


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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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Elastic Stretched mt5
Enrico Mariani
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Think to an elastic: when you stretched it and then you release…it returns to its state of rest. ELASTIC STRETCHED indicator display in real time distance of any bar:when price is above sma,indicator diplay distance in pips of HIGH from sma....when price is below sma,indicator display distance in pips of LOW from sma. When price goes far from its sma during (for example) downtrend ,can happen two things: A) price returns to sma (reaction) and goes up OR B) price goes in trading range....but in a
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Enrico Mariani
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A chart is made by price and time but many traders consider only price.For each swing TIME-PRICE RATIO indicator shows in real time   ratio between price/time and time/price. Moreover in the past you can read for each swing :number of pips;number of bars;ratio P/T and ratioT/P. Why it is usefull? because when P/T or T/P is a fibonacci ratio,the probabilities increase for inversion near support/resistance lines.During swing formation an audible alarm and a warning window advise you that a fibonac
TimingCycleWithLLV
Enrico Mariani
Indicators
TimingCycleWithLLV is an excellent tool to determine the timing of your entry point! Everyone knows that cycles exist both in nature and in financial markets.Cycles are present in all time frames,from 1 minute to 1 year.Sometimes they are very clear to identify,others there is overlap between cycles of varyng duration. I can say this:the one-day cycle corresponds to the duration of a trading day( for example the one-day cycle for GERMAN DAX index is 14 hours as the trading day is 14 hours). Obvi
CycleDivergence
Enrico Mariani
Indicators
Please,put CycleDivergence in the same folder of TimingCycleWithLLV otherwise it does not run. As for the cycle discussion, I invite you to read the TimingCycleWithLLV indicator presentation ...please ask me if something is not clear. I think tha time is much more important than price;this is the reason for wich I trade only when one cycle finishes and the new one start. In order to use the CycleDivergence indicator follow these steps: 1) for example (see imagine number four) 1 minute chart,in t
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