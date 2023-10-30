Vix 75 and Boom Sniper Entry





= Assistance for Non Beginners traders

= Market Structure is KEY

=Trading is a Risk ... Know what you are entering into when starting your trading journey





Basically the indicator gives signals due to reach of Support and Resistance, it also give signals on touch of order block.

Works Best on Gold and Eurusd

and Synthetic Index -

its best give accurate confluences with a TDI





TDI settings: RSI Period -10

Bollinger Bands - Period 34 - First indicators Data

Moving Average - Period 6 - M A Method -Linear Weighted - First indicators Data





Chat Setting -

MA 85 - apply to Close MA 85 - apply to High MA 85 - apply to Low