Vix 75 and Boom Sniper Entry
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 30 October 2023
- Activations: 5
Vix 75 and Boom Sniper Entry
= Assistance for Non Beginners traders
= Market Structure is KEY
=Trading is a Risk ... Know what you are entering into when starting your trading journey
Basically the indicator gives signals due to reach of Support and Resistance, it also give signals on touch of order block.
Works Best on Gold and Eurusd
and Synthetic Index -
its best give accurate confluences with a TDI
TDI settings: RSI Period -10
Bollinger Bands - Period 34 - First indicators Data
Moving Average - Period 6 - M A Method -Linear Weighted - First indicators Data
Chat Setting -
- MA 85 - apply to Close
- MA 85 - apply to High
- MA 85 - apply to Low
normally the signals appear on the Three Moving Average depending on the trend
Example - if trend is down Sell signals are are the best option to execute
If you want a back testing simulation for Mt5 or Mt4 kindly reach out on my mql5 inbox will kindly share....
with the simulation you can test you trading skills manually ..
It works
Please use proper risk management