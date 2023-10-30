Vix 75 and Boom Sniper Entry

Vix 75 and Boom Sniper Entry


= Assistance for Non Beginners traders

= Market Structure is KEY

=Trading is a Risk ... Know what you are entering into when starting your trading journey 


Basically the indicator gives signals due to reach of Support and Resistance, it also give signals on touch of order block.

Works Best on Gold and Eurusd

and Synthetic Index  -

its best give accurate confluences with a TDI


TDI settings: RSI Period -10

Bollinger Bands - Period 34 - First indicators Data

Moving Average - Period 6 - M A Method -Linear Weighted -  First indicators Data


Chat Setting - 

  1. MA 85 - apply to Close
  2. MA 85 - apply to High
  3. MA 85 - apply to Low

normally the signals  appear on the Three Moving Average depending on the trend

Example - if trend is down Sell signals are are the best option to execute  

If you want a back testing simulation for Mt5 or Mt4 kindly reach out on my mql5 inbox will kindly share....

with the simulation you can test you trading skills manually ..


It works 


Please use proper risk management 

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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