Simple Candle Countdown
- Indicators
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Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim FilhoNot a dev; not a trader. Just a curious.
→ Check out the Emerald EA Builder ⟹ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118373
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 26 March 2024
Simple candle countdown - never again miss how much time is left to open a new bar!
This indicator doesn't plot any line on the chart - it uses only objects and calculates the time left to open a new bar.
You can set custom colors for the panel background and border and for the text color. Simple as that, the indicator is ready to use.
If you find any bugs, feel free to contact me.