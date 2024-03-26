Simple Candle Countdown

Simple candle countdown - never again miss how much time is left to open a new bar!


This indicator doesn't plot any line on the chart - it uses only objects and calculates the time left to open a new bar.


You can set custom colors for the panel background and border and for the text color. Simple as that, the indicator is ready to use.


If you find any bugs, feel free to contact me. 

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Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt   is an EA builder ( Expert Advisor Builder) . With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code. Check out   the Pro Version   clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker . With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA. A few of the functionalities ar
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Bollinger Bands Percentage
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Indicators
Bollinger Bands %  or Bollinger Bands Percentage is one of the indicators used in the Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder . It is calculated using the following formula: Perc = (CLOSE_PRICE - LOWER_BOLLINGER) / (UPPER_BOLLINGER - LOWER_BOLLINGER) * 100 Thus, by taking the difference between closing price to the lower band and dividing it by the difference of the upper and the lower price levels of a Bollinger Bands indicator, we can calculate this indicator. It shows how far the price is from
FREE
Midpoint Bands
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Indicators
Midpoint Bands   is a   channel-like   indicator that draws two lines on the chart - an upper band and a lower band, pointing out possible reversal levels. This is one of the indicators used in the Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder. Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113907 The bands are simply calculated like this: Upper Band   = (HighestHigh[N-Periods] + LowestHigh[N-Periods])/2  Lower Band   = (LowestLow[N-Periods] + HighestLow[N-Periods])/2 Middl
FREE
Sapphire Strat Maker
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Sapphire Strat Maker  is an EA builder (Expert Advisor Builder or Strategy Maker) designed to make the creation of trading strategies easier . The goal is to provide the most intuitive, functional and fast environment to test and execute new strategies. Check out the free version here - Sapphire Strat Maker Alt . Also, check out the Emerald EA Builder : an easier to use EA builder, with a few more functionalities (trailing stop, limit orders, etc.). With this Expert Advisor you can create thousa
Emerald EA Builder
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Welcome to Emerald - EA Builder! Emerald - EA Builder is a simple, effective, fast and powerful expert advisor for you to build and automatize your strategies in Metatrader 5 for every single financial instrument (forex, stocks, futures). Blog posts about the EA: FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions  (latest update: jun 25, 2024) Emerald EA Builder - An introduction to a strategy maker If you don't know how to code, this EA simplifies the process and let's you create as many strategies as you wa
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