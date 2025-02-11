MyHistogram

5

MYHISTOGRAM MT5

MyHistogram is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders visualize the distance between price extremes and a moving average. By calculating and displaying this distance in a histogram format, it allows traders to quickly assess market trends, spot potential reversals, and make more informed trading decisions. The indicator is highly customizable, enabling users to select different timeframes, moving average types, and applied price settings. Additionally, it features a color-coded system that highlights whether the price distance is within or beyond a specified reference level, providing instant visual cues for better market interpretation. 


Key Benefits

Enhanced Market Analysis: Helps traders easily visualize the distance between price extremes and a moving average.

Better Decision-Making: Aids in identifying trends and possible reversal points.

Customizable Visualization: Color-coded distances improve readability and quick market assessment.

Multi-Timeframe Flexibility: Can be applied to different timeframes for broader analysis.

Adaptability: Allows adjustment of parameters to suit various trading strategies.

Improved Accuracy: Uses moving averages to smooth data, reducing market noise.

Trend Strength Evaluation: Helps determine if price movement is significant compared to historical averages.

Easy Integration: Compatible with other indicators and trading systems.

Simplifies Technical Analysis: Reduces the need for multiple indicators cluttering the chart.

Visual Alerts for Reference Points: Helps traders react quickly when price moves beyond the set reference level.


Input Parameters

Period: Adjustable period for calculating the moving average.

Method: Smoothing type.  Supports different types (e.g., SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).

Applied price: Allows selection of price type for the moving average calculation (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Reference (points): Defines a threshold distance from the moving average.

Colors > Distance: First color is for values within the reference. Second color is for values outside the reference.


Reviews 1
Detleff Böhmer
2941
Detleff Böhmer 2025.04.02 08:19 
 

Ein genauer Indikator, sehr gute Anzeige für den Trend, GUTE ARBEIT!! DANKE!

More from author
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilities
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
ViewTrend
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (2)
Indicators
The ViewTrend indicator provides a visual interpretation of market conditions by coloring the candles and the moving average line based on defined technical criteria. How does it work? The algorithm analyzes the relationship between the current closing price, the previous closing price, and the behavior of a simple moving average (SMA). Based on this analysis, the indicator colors the candles and the moving average line according to the technical scenario observed: Blue — Suggestion: Consider Bu
FREE
Quickview
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
Indicators
QUICKVIEW MT5 A simple indicator  to instantly highlights asset variations, delivering crystal-clear market insights at a glance. Effortlessly track multiple assets with visual simplicity, enabling quicker, smarter, and more confident trading decisions daily. Key Benefits Real-Time Asset Tracking  :: Instantly monitor multiple assets simultaneously, never missing a critical market move. Flexible and Intuitive Display :: Personalize your view, displaying assets exactly as you want—clear, concise
FREE
