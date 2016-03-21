PZ Sandwich Bars
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 11 August 2019
Spot high-probability trades: sandwich bar breakouts at your fingertips
This indicator detects Sandwich Bars of several ranges, an extremely reliable breakout pattern. A sandwich setup consists on a single bar that engulfs several past bars, breaking and rejecting the complete price range.
[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products | 👉 Get Help ]
- Easy and effective usage
- Customizable bar ranges
- Customizable color selections
- The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound alerts
- The indicator does not repaint or backpaint
The indicator could not be easier to read.
- A blue box is a bullish breakout
- A red box is a bearish breakout
Indicator Parameters
- Min Range: Minimum range in bars of the formation
- Max Range: Maximum range in bars for the formation
- Max History Bars: Max history bars to analize when the indicator loads
- Drawing Settings: Colors and sizes of price boxes
- Alerts: Enable or disable alerts of all kinds
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Great tool when used with other indicators and tech analysis thx!