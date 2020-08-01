use on EURUSD

use on M5

price and indicator analysis.

Deals is in the direction of the trend.

analysis 4 TimeFrame.

Price and MovingAvarage (MA) are analyzed at TF EA. Market conditions in each TF are analyzed separately, then the overall picture.

The algorithm shown in the screenshot below

set files - in Comments





Advantages

Advisor is optimized well for any instrument Can work on accounts with any spread, commissions, delays in the execution of orders Flexible settings specifically for your needs by optimizing Do not use high-risk strategies such as Martingale, etc. Minimum deposit $ 200 at risk of 1 cent per 1 point. Full support from the creators





Parameters

GENERAL PARAMETERS close_orders_on_weekend – closes deal on Friday before close_orders_on_weekend_minute minutes to 00:00

– closes deal on Friday before minutes to 00:00 MM_invisible –true – virtual ММ. Previous levels are not remembered when restarting ЕА

–true – virtual ММ. Previous levels are not remembered when restarting ЕА SLIPPAGE – slippage

– slippage Size_of_lot – « Fix_lot » transaction opens a fixed amount specified in the « lots__ » parameter. « Smart_lot_by_risk » volume is calculated dynamically, « max_risk » - max risk. Volume reduction is not carried out when reducing the amount of the capital.

– « » transaction opens a fixed amount specified in the « » parameter. « » volume is calculated dynamically, « » - max risk. Volume reduction is not carried out when reducing the amount of the capital. magic_number – magic MONEY MANAGMENT PARAMETERS trailing – StopLoss type (detailed description in attachment)

– StopLoss type (detailed description in attachment) Classic_SL – « SL_ » parameter

– « » parameter Trailing_SL - « SL_ » and « TRSL_ » parameters

- « » and « » parameters Breakeven_SL - « SL_ », « TRSL_1 », « TRSL_2 »,« TRSL_3 » parameters

- « », « », « »,« » parameters Trailing_SL_by_jumps - « SL_ » and « TRSL_ » parameters

- « » and « » parameters TP_ – TakeProfit MAIN PARAMETERS Timeframe –TF, is recommended to install the TF ascending

–TF, is recommended to install the TF ascending tf_ma_period – MA period

– MA period tf_angle – min angle of inclination MA

– min angle of inclination MA tf_percent – percentage of MA

– percentage of MA tf_percent_cross_price – percentage from the previous intersection of price and the current price to MA SYSTEM PARAMETERS quant_bars_for_scale – number of bars for scanning market in history

– number of bars for scanning market in history num_bar_angle_last – number of bars between which the angle is measured

– number of bars between which the angle is measured all_ma_method – type of calculation MA

– type of calculation MA all_ma_price – price type МА

– price type МА COMBO_ - signals options





Optimization method

We recommend performing optimization once every 2 - 3 months, for between 20 and 28 months.

Use all parameters from the group MAIN PARAMETERS and MONEY MANAGMENT PARAMETERS to optimize.