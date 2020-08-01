Raptor

  • use on EURUSD
  • use on M5
  • price and indicator analysis.
  • Deals is in the direction of the trend.
  • analysis 4 TimeFrame.
  • Price and MovingAvarage (MA) are analyzed at TF EA. Market conditions in each TF are analyzed separately, then the overall picture.
  • The algorithm shown in the screenshot below
  • set files - in Comments


Advantages

  1. Advisor is optimized well for any instrument
  2. Can work on accounts with any spread, commissions, delays in the execution of orders
  3. Flexible settings specifically for your needs by optimizing
  4. Do not use high-risk strategies such as Martingale, etc.
  5. Minimum deposit $ 200 at risk of 1 cent per 1 point.
  6. Full support from the creators
Version MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21122

Version MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20968


Parameters

  1. GENERAL PARAMETERS
    • close_orders_on_weekend – closes deal on Friday before close_orders_on_weekend_minute minutes to 00:00
    • MM_invisible –true – virtual ММ. Previous levels are not remembered when restarting ЕА
    • SLIPPAGE – slippage
    • Size_of_lot – «Fix_lot» transaction opens a fixed amount specified in the «lots__» parameter. «Smart_lot_by_risk» volume is calculated dynamically, «max_risk» - max risk. Volume reduction is not carried out when reducing the amount of the capital.
    • magic_number – magic
  2. MONEY MANAGMENT PARAMETERS
    • trailing – StopLoss type (detailed description in attachment)
      1. Classic_SL – «SL_» parameter
      2. Trailing_SL - «SL_» and «TRSL_» parameters
      3. Breakeven_SL - «SL_», «TRSL_1», «TRSL_2»,«TRSL_3» parameters
      4. Trailing_SL_by_jumps - «SL_» and «TRSL_» parameters
    • TP_ – TakeProfit
  3. MAIN PARAMETERS
    • Timeframe –TF, is recommended to install the TF ascending
    • tf_ma_period – MA period
    • tf_angle – min angle of inclination MA
    • tf_percent – percentage of MA
    • tf_percent_cross_price – percentage from the previous intersection of price and the current price to MA
  4. SYSTEM PARAMETERS
    • quant_bars_for_scale – number of bars for scanning market in history
    • num_bar_angle_last – number of bars between which the angle is measured
    • all_ma_method – type of calculation MA
    • all_ma_price – price type МА
    • COMBO_ - signals options


Optimization method

We recommend performing optimization once every 2 - 3 months, for between 20 and 28 months.

Use all parameters from the group MAIN PARAMETERS and MONEY MANAGMENT PARAMETERS to optimize. 

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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5 (5)
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Mikhail Mitin
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use on EURUSD use on M5 price and indicator analysis. Deals is in the direction of the trend. analysis 4 TimeFrame. Price and MovingAvarage (MA) are analyzed at TF EA. Market conditions in each TF are analyzed separately, then the overall picture. The algorithm shown in the screenshot below Sets is in Comments Advantages Advisor is optimized well for any instrument Can work on accounts with any spread, commissions, delays in the execution of orders Flexible settings specifically for your needs
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
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Strong Levels MT4
Mikhail Mitin
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Strong Levels — Support & Resistance Indicator Idicator for automatic detection of strong price consolidation levels. Designed to help traders identify important   support and resistance zones   on the chart.This indicator is intended for   market analysis , not for generating trade signals. How it works Strong Levels analyzes price behavior using: 2 Moving Averages 1 MACD a proprietary multi-factor algorithm The same algorithm is used by the author in personal trading. The indicator detec
Boxmaster ParSar and MA MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  Parabolic Sar  and  Moving Average  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator); There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Very well optimized for  EURUSD . Current sets after optimization are in comments. was optimized on
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
BoxMaster Strategy Maker PRO
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
Chart in Chart
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Nairobi
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
Dashboard Bollinger Bands Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Bollinger Bands   indicator and prices. Using this panel you can: watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands for all time frames; watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands by different symbols; look at how far Bollinger Bands is from the price; look at how much the value of Bollinger Bands has changed; several types of signals for analytics. Values in the table cell (switched by the button on the graph
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