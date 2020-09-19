Antimartingale AKA Antimartingala Grid EA

4.67

Public Signals using this EA:

It waits for the first executed order available and then opens a grid of pending stop orders in the same direction of the first one

The first order that we usually call the master trade can be opened manually, on day and hour specified or via any other EA, indipendent from this one

🔥 There is a dedicated Telegram Group with use cases and best settings here, feel free to join and ask for a functional copy in demo accounts before buying

🔥 Use it for free opening an account with TopFX or ICMarkets

🔥 Dedicated Youtube Playlist

Main benefits:

  • Know your maximum risk in currency terms without difficult calculations in points, pips, margin
  • Let profits run without continuously watching for charts
  • Improve profits of other good EAs which have to open only the first trade 

Settings:

  • A1) Max Loss in deposit currency controls how much you can afford to lose for the master trade and the orders opened by the EA in deposit currency terms
    No difficult calculations, no pips, no points, stop loss value for the entire orders basket is expressed in $ (or your currency)

  • A2) Max Gain in deposit currency is the take profit for the entire orders basket. When the master trade plus the additional EA orders gain reaches this value, the master trade and all of the orders get closed automatically

  • A3) Breakeven, when you reach this gain, you will not lose anymore

  • A4) Trailing Stop Loss based on max profit detected (0=disabled) if >0, trail the stop loss based on the maximum profit the EA detects
    If, for example, you set a 100$ stop loss (first parameter) and your positions reach a maximum profit of 200$, the EA will close every position, order and master trade with 100$ gain

  • A5) % of max gain detected to add to profit trailing start, if >0 will add this percentage of max profit detected to the Trailing Stop defined above; it helps the EA to be more flexible to retracements

  • B1) Number of orders to open is the number of anti-martingala orders the EA will open when it finds an executed order

  • B2) Orders distance in points is the distance between orders in the grid, in points units, the smallest change the price can do, often 1/10 pips on many forex pairs

  • B3) Additional points to add for any subsequent order let you setup a dynamic grid where orders are at different distance each other
    0 (default) means same distance between then
    positive value means a growing distance between orders
    negative value means a shrinking distance between orders

  • C) ATR grid sizing settings (group C) define the grid size based on ATR, a native MT4 indicatore which defines volatility and that helps size the grid based on it; setting parameter 1C to true, invalidates the parameter B2

  • D1) Additional lots per every order determines a fixed lots amount to add to every subsequent order

  • D2) Lots multiplier referred to previous order (exponential growth) is a lot factor to create an exponential lot growing grid; this factor is multiplied for the previous order and added to the next one

  • D3) Multiply by the sum o previous lots, not just the last, if true, will multiply the parameter D2 by the sum of previous lots

  • E1) Close everything and stop EA if master order gets closed tells the EA to close every order and position if master trade gets closed; in this way you can set a typical Stop Loss  or Take Profit to the first trade and have the entire orders basket terminated

  • E2) Stop EA after closing orders, if true, will deactivate the robot when all orders get closed

  • F1) Magic unique number, must be unique and >0 on every chart you use this ea it uses this number to know which order it has opened, be sure to specify a different number on every instance

  • F2) Master Trade Order Nr; 0=first executed trade available is used to filter the master trade to search for; if the first trade (master) is generated by another EA, specify that EA magic number in this field

  • F3) Master Trade Magic Nr; -1=all, 0=manual trade, >0 = other EAs is used to force the EA to use the specified number as the master trade, even if still pending; specifying -1 will tell the EA to use the first available executed order

  • Z) Testing and optimization parameters


Happy Trading 😃


Reviews 7
Ilovelucy2
76
Ilovelucy2 2022.08.06 08:44 
 

The first honest EA on mql5 that actually says what it does. Very well thought out.

Cristian_Calasso
25
Cristian_Calasso 2021.01.21 14:47 
 

Ottimo EA: la cosa più importante nel trading è il money management; questo EA ti permette di annullare la parte emotiva, di avere meno stress e di calcolare in anticipo il rischio rendimento in base alla propria strategia. Ottimo lavoro e un grazie infinite a Francesco

Marco Nania
244
Marco Nania 2020.09.27 18:29 
 

Grandi profitti con un rischio minimo e calcolato in anticipo. Non esiste un EA del genere in tutto il market di mql5. L'autore da supporto immediatamente e non abbandona mai i propri clienti. Big profits with minimal risk and calculated in advance. There is no such EA in the whole mql5 market. The author gives support immediately and never abandons his clients.

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Ken Rmah
Experts
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Experts
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Fan Yang
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
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Experts
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4.75 (4)
Experts
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Indicators
StrxInfoPanel is an essential tool for every trader It gives you an immediate idea about your account and realtime informations about the current symbol and timeframe you are analyzing Every information line can be hidden and shown via parameters, even panel position can be changed via input parameters Parameters list: Corner : the screen corner where you want the panel to be shown Left, Top, and Width : customizable position and panel dimensions BgColor : background color Show XXX : every infor
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Antimartingale AKA Antimartingala Calculator
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Levels and risk calculator for the Antimartingale (or Antimartingala) technique Totally visual, setup everything from control panel Decide your risk and margin, it will calculate and show trading lavels on the chart Free version of the orginal Antimartingale EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53653 Public Signals using the Antimartingale's technique: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1016250 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1018964 This EA does not open trades, it only shows the trading le
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Strx Super Grid is a grid system with many advanced features. It places the first 2 orders as BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP distanced from current price by the GridPoints specified; when an order becomes active, the other is canceled. User can also choose to open immediately a position or a pending order via the new FirstImmediateOrder input. If GridPoints is 0 (default), grid is auto-sized based on last 500 bars (max-min closes) divided by MaxOrders input parameter. If trade becomes profitable, after
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Utilities
Buy or rent it and request a copy of the Antimartingale EA for free  Trendline based utility, you design your trendlines or horizontal lines, the EA opens trades for you Possibility to trade on break and/or bounce events Indipendent break and bounce settings Configurable market, stop and limit orders T1T2 Logic to lock profits and minimize losses Trailing Stop Loss Max Spread check Notifies you when your trendlines are crossed No strange trendline name or syntax, you decide the color of tr
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Utilities
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Experts
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Francesco Strappini
Indicators
Export Positions and Orders to JSON file On every tick the software checks if something is changed from the last export, and it rewrite the file only when necessary, optimizing CPU and disk writes You can choose:  - to export only the current Symbol or all Symbols  - to export only positions, only orders or both  - the file name to export to The file will be saved on MQL4\Files folder with .json extension You can use the file how you want, to copy for example your MT4 positions on other platofms
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vincenzo1964
1215
vincenzo1964 2025.06.09 07:24 
 

Buongiorno, ho acquistato il L'ea antimartingala ma non riesco ad attivarlo. Dove trovo come impostarlo? ha file set gia pronti da usare come riferimento? grazie.

Prince Dim Ansah
107
Prince Dim Ansah 2022.10.05 23:18 
 

Why it keep closing all my trades unexpectedly?

Ilovelucy2
76
Ilovelucy2 2022.08.06 08:44 
 

The first honest EA on mql5 that actually says what it does. Very well thought out.

Cristian_Calasso
25
Cristian_Calasso 2021.01.21 14:47 
 

Ottimo EA: la cosa più importante nel trading è il money management; questo EA ti permette di annullare la parte emotiva, di avere meno stress e di calcolare in anticipo il rischio rendimento in base alla propria strategia. Ottimo lavoro e un grazie infinite a Francesco

Fabrizio Baiocato
23
Fabrizio Baiocato 2020.10.25 17:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Nania
244
Marco Nania 2020.09.27 18:29 
 

Grandi profitti con un rischio minimo e calcolato in anticipo. Non esiste un EA del genere in tutto il market di mql5. L'autore da supporto immediatamente e non abbandona mai i propri clienti. Big profits with minimal risk and calculated in advance. There is no such EA in the whole mql5 market. The author gives support immediately and never abandons his clients.

Giuliano Pullano
570
Giuliano Pullano 2020.09.22 09:50 
 

Veramente un ottimo EA per chi vuole operare in antimartingala.. venditore TOP..disponibile e professionale..

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