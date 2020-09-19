Antimartingale AKA Antimartingala Grid EA

Public Signals using this EA:



It waits for the first executed order available and then opens a grid of pending stop orders in the same direction of the first one

The first order that we usually call the master trade can be opened manually, on day and hour specified or via any other EA, indipendent from this one

🔥 There is a dedicated Telegram Group with use cases and best settings here, feel free to join and ask for a functional copy in demo accounts before buying 🔥 Use it for free opening an account with TopFX or ICMarkets 🔥 Dedicated Youtube Playlist

Main benefits:

Know your maximum risk in currency terms without difficult calculations in points, pips, margin

Let profits run without continuously watching for charts

Improve profits of other good EAs which have to open only the first trade

Settings:

A1) Max Loss in deposit currency controls how much you can afford to lose for the master trade and the orders opened by the EA in deposit currency terms

No difficult calculations, no pips, no points, stop loss value for the entire orders basket is expressed in $ (or your currency)





controls how much you can afford to lose for the master trade and the orders opened by the EA in deposit currency terms No difficult calculations, no pips, no points, stop loss value for the entire orders basket is expressed in $ (or your currency) A2) Max Gain in deposit currency is the take profit for the entire orders basket. When the master trade plus the additional EA orders gain reaches this value, the master trade and all of the orders get closed automatically





is the take profit for the entire orders basket. When the master trade plus the additional EA orders gain reaches this value, the master trade and all of the orders get closed automatically A3) Breakeven, when you reach this gain, you will not lose anymore





A4) Trailing Stop Loss based on max profit detected (0=disabled) if >0, trail the stop loss based on the maximum profit the EA detects

If, for example, you set a 100$ stop loss (first parameter) and your positions reach a maximum profit of 200$, the EA will close every position, order and master trade with 100$ gain





if >0, trail the stop loss based on the maximum profit the EA detects If, for example, you set a 100$ stop loss (first parameter) and your positions reach a maximum profit of 200$, the EA will close every position, order and master trade with 100$ gain A5) % of max gain detected to add to profit trailing start , if >0 will add this percentage of max profit detected to the Trailing Stop defined above; it helps the EA to be more flexible to retracements





, if >0 will add this percentage of max profit detected to the Trailing Stop defined above; it helps the EA to be more flexible to retracements B1) Number of orders to open is the number of anti-martingala orders the EA will open when it finds an executed order





is the number of anti-martingala orders the EA will open when it finds an executed order B2) Orders distance in points is the distance between orders in the grid, in points units, the smallest change the price can do, often 1/10 pips on many forex pairs





is the distance between orders in the grid, in points units, the smallest change the price can do, often 1/10 pips on many forex pairs B3) Additional points to add for any subsequent order let you setup a dynamic grid where orders are at different distance each other

0 (default) means same distance between then

positive value means a growing distance between orders

negative value means a shrinking distance between orders

C) ATR grid sizing settings (group C) define the grid size based on ATR, a native MT4 indicatore which defines volatility and that helps size the grid based on it; setting parameter 1C to true, invalidates the parameter B2





define the grid size based on ATR, a native MT4 indicatore which defines volatility and that helps size the grid based on it; setting parameter 1C to true, invalidates the parameter B2 D1) Additional lots per every order determines a fixed lots amount to add to every subsequent order





determines a fixed lots amount to add to every subsequent order D2) Lots multiplier referred to previous order (exponential growth) is a lot factor to create an exponential lot growing grid; this factor is multiplied for the previous order and added to the next one





is a lot factor to create an exponential lot growing grid; this factor is multiplied for the previous order and added to the next one D3) Multiply by the sum o previous lots, not just the last , if true, will multiply the parameter D2 by the sum of previous lots





, if true, will multiply the parameter D2 by the sum of previous lots E1) Close everything and stop EA if master order gets closed tells the EA to close every order and position if master trade gets closed; in this way you can set a typical Stop Loss or Take Profit to the first trade and have the entire orders basket terminated





tells the EA to close every order and position if master trade gets closed; in this way you can set a typical Stop Loss or Take Profit to the first trade and have the entire orders basket terminated E2) Stop EA after closing orders , if true, will deactivate the robot when all orders get closed





, if true, will deactivate the robot when all orders get closed F1) Magic unique number, must be unique and >0 on every chart you use this ea it uses this number to know which order it has opened, be sure to specify a different number on every instance





it uses this number to know which order it has opened, be sure to specify a different number on every instance F2) Master Trade Order Nr; 0=first executed trade available is used to filter the master trade to search for; if the first trade (master) is generated by another EA, specify that EA magic number in this field





is used to filter the master trade to search for; if the first trade (master) is generated by another EA, specify that EA magic number in this field F3) Master Trade Magic Nr; -1=all, 0=manual trade, >0 = other EAs is used to force the EA to use the specified number as the master trade, even if still pending; specifying -1 will tell the EA to use the first available executed order





is used to force the EA to use the specified number as the master trade, even if still pending; specifying -1 will tell the EA to use the first available executed order Z) Testing and optimization parameters

Happy Trading 😃



