Zone Grader MT4

SUPPORT & RESISTANCE

Not every level is worth trading. This one tells you which.

Most support and resistance tools draw every level they find and leave you to guess which ones matter. Zone Grader does the opposite: it detects the levels, then grades each one by how much it has actually proved itself — and writes that grade on your chart.


TRY IT FOR REAL, BEFORE YOU BUY

Click Download Demo at the top of this page and run Zone Grader in the Strategy Tester — your symbols, your timeframes, your history. In visual mode you watch the zones form, get graded, get tested, get broken and flip, bar by bar, exactly as they would live. No screenshots to trust, no claims to take on faith. The engine either earns its place on your chart, or it does not.

User manual:  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/ZoneGrader_UserManual_v3_13.zip


THREE GRADES, WRITTEN ON THE CHART

VERIFIED — tested one to three times, and held. Your highest-confidence area. The label carries the exact count: Verified Support (2 tests).

UNTESTED — formed by a major swing, never retested. Fresh and potentially strong, but unproven. Ideal for planning ahead.

TURNCOAT — broken once, now working from the other side: a former resistance acting as support, or the reverse. It marks the retest area after a breakout. If it holds, Zone Grader re-grades it Verified — that re-grade is your confirmation the breakout was genuine. If it fails, the zone disappears altogether.

A level tested more than three times is considered worn out and is removed. You are never shown a level the engine no longer believes in.

ZONES, NOT LINES

Real reactions never happen at one exact price. Each level is drawn as a band whose thickness follows current volatility (ATR), so normal overshoot stays inside the zone — and the far edge of the band gives you a logical place for the stop.

HOW IT WORKS

  • Swing highs and lows are detected at two sensitivities: minor swings act as candidate touches, major swings create the structurally significant levels.
  • A level is broken only when a candle closes beyond the band. A wick that pierces without closing is a test, not a break — exactly how a trader reads it.
  • Two tests must be separated by roughly ten bars, so the same swing is never counted twice.
  • Overlapping zones are merged into a single wider band. A merge never invents a test: the count on a label always reflects real reactions.

KEY FEATURES

  • MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 — same detection engine, identical rules
  • Graded zones with on-chart labels and test counts
  • Multi-timeframe: project H4 or D1 zones onto your M15 chart, each label carrying its origin — [H4]
  • Several instances on one chart: H4 and H1 zones side by side
  • Alerts on zone entry — pop-up, push, e-mail — with an anti-spam delay
  • Optional fractal arrows showing the raw swings the zones are built from
  • Readability controls: keep only the N nearest zones per side, or hide zones beyond N × ATR from price
  • Fully configurable colours, borders, fill, label font and position
  • Zone labels adapt automatically to your chart background, dark or light
  • Touches a single chart property — the right margin, so the labels stay visible — and restores it when removed

EA INTERFACE

Buffers 4 to 11 publish the nearest support and the nearest resistance: upper edge, lower edge, grade code and validated test count for each side. Read them with iCustom in MT4, or CopyBuffer on an iCustom handle in MT5. Your Expert Advisor gets graded levels without reimplementing the detection.

HOW TO USE IT

  • Verified — wait for a reaction inside the band, place the stop beyond the far edge.
  • Untested — set an alert and plan the trade before price arrives.
  • Turncoat — the cleanest place to join a new direction after a breakout.
  • Combine timeframes — run higher-timeframe zones over your trading chart and take only the entries that agree with them.

WORKS ON

Any symbol, any timeframe. Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks. Zone thickness follows volatility, so the same settings behave sensibly from M5 to D1.


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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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