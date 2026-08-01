Account X Ray Pro MT4

See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy.

An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report.


Try it for real, before you buy

Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the panel is fully live there. Switch tabs, change the filters, hide columns, export a CSV, drag the panel around. On an empty tester history the panel builds a deterministic demonstration data set — fourteen months of trades, marked [DEMO DATA] at all times so no figure can ever be mistaken for a real result. What you see in the tester is exactly what you get on a live chart.

User manual: https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/Account_X-Ray_Pro_User_Manual_v2_11.zip


The number no statement gives you

Every broker report tells you what a day earned. None tells you what it cost you along the way. This panel samples your floating P/L continuously and records, for each day:

  • Float- — the deepest unrealised loss the day ever reached, in currency and as a percentage of balance.
  • Float+ — the highest unrealised profit reached before you closed.

Those two figures are the real exposure of your strategy. A month at +8% that repeatedly sat at -22% floating is not the same month, and only this column shows it. Records are written to a local daily file and survive restarts, timeframe changes and terminal updates. Recording starts the day you first run the panel — earlier days show a dash rather than a made-up number.


Nine ways to slice the same history

One click on a tab, the whole table recomputes:

  • Summary — open positions, split Buy / Sell, the last days, and week, month, quarter and year to date.
  • Day, Week, Month, Quarter, Year — calendar breakdown, most recent first.
  • Symbol, Magic, Comment — per instrument, per robot, per order comment.

Up to sixteen columns per view: lots, trade count, profit, profit %, deposits, balance, commission, swap, the four Float columns, min / average / max duration, winrate and profit factor. A pinned Open Trades row tracks your live positions at the top, a Total row sums the whole data set at the bottom.


Filters that isolate one strategy

Symbol list, magic number list, order comment, direction, and a date range. Every figure in every tab obeys them. Point the panel at one robot on one instrument and read its true contribution, commission and swap included — including its own floating drawdown history, kept separately from your other strategies.


Build your own table, from the chart

The Setup tab holds the sixteen column switches, four presets (Full, Compact, Risk, Costs) and the sort order for the detail views. No settings window, no reload. Your layout, the active tab, the panel position and the collapsed state are stored per chart and survive a restart.


Balance curve and maximum drawdown

Under the time views, a balance curve of the periods displayed, with the deepest peak-to-trough decline marked on it and stated in currency and percent — computed on trading result alone, so a withdrawal is never counted as a loss.


Also in the box

  • CSV export of the current view, one click, saved to your terminal folder.
  • An Info tab: account, terminal, instrument and panel status in one place.
  • Dark and light themes, seven number formats including the European 1.234,56, two date formats.
  • A load meter showing exactly what the panel costs your terminal.
  • Drag to move, click to collapse, pagination, automatic scale reduction on narrow charts.
  • One panel per chart: run several instances side by side with different filters.

It never places, modifies or closes an order. It reads.

Any instrument, any timeframe. The MT4 and MT5 builds share the same engine and produce identical figures.

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交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 专业交易复制器 快速、专业、可靠的 MetaTrader 4 交易复制器。 COPYLOT 可在 MetaTrader 4 与 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制外汇交易，并为不同账户类型和交易场景提供灵活的同步方案。 COPYLOT MT4 版本支持： MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   MT5 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试与优化 Expforex 的全部产品 您也可以使用 MetaTrader 5 版本，在 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 之间进行复制： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5 COPYLOT 是一款专业级交易复制器，可稳定运行于 2、3 甚至 10 个终端之间。 支持从模拟账户和投资者密码账户进行复制 可同时运行在多个终端上
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
实用工具
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
达到目标利润时自动锁定利润 EquityTargetCloser   — 是一款 MetaTrader 5 实用工具型专家顾问，当   净值（Equity）超过当前余额达到指定的利润金额时 ，它会自动平掉所有市价单并删除挂单。平仓后目标自动提高：新门槛 = 新余额 + 指定利润。该 EA 不负责开仓，仅管理现有头寸，帮助可靠地锁定利润并保护积累的资金。 MT5-version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169839 工作原理 该专家顾问持续将   净值（Equity）   与动态目标进行比较： 目标 =   当前余额（Balance） + plusMoney   （美元）。 当净值大于或等于该金额时，触发保护机制： 平掉   所有市价单   （任何品种）。 如果参数   Delete pending orders = true ，则删除   所有挂单 。 平仓后余额更新，目标重新计算：   新余额 + plusMoney 。这样，EA 在每个成功周期后逐步提高利润锁定门槛。 重要提示 ：触发条件取决于   累计浮动利润 ，而不是
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
实用工具
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
风险回报率管理器是一款可视化订单管理工具和头寸规模计算器，旨在支持严谨的交易和专业的风险管理。它允许交易者直接在图表上直观地设置入场、止损和止盈水平，并在下单前自动计算交易手数和风险回报率。该工具有助于标准化交易准备，并确保每个仓位都以预先设定且可控的风险水平开仓。 该工具适用于多种交易工具，包括货币对、指数、金属、大宗商品和加密货币。它既适合手动交易者，也适合注重策略、对每个仓位都应用风险管理规则的交易者。通过减少计算时间并避免手动错误，该工具可帮助交易者在执行过程中保持一致性和清晰度。 风险回报率经理   安装和输入指南 如果您想获取有关 EA 的通知，请添加 URL (       http://www.betasoft.dev   ) MT4/MT5 终端（见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110797 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110798 主要特点 可视化交易规划：该工具在图表上显示入场点、止损点和止盈点。这种可视化方法可帮助交易者在执行前查看
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 4 平台。多语言支持。 MT5版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
实用工具
自动交易复制器旨在以 100% 的准确度在多个 MT4/MT5 账户/终端之间复制交易。提供商和接收方账户必须位于同一台 PC/VPS 上。使用此工具，您可以将交易复制到同一台 PC/VPS 上的接收方账户。所有交易操作都将从提供商复制到接收方，不会有任何延迟。此版本仅适用于 MT4 账户。对于 MT5 账户，您必须使用 MT5 的自动交易复制器。参考： 参考： 对于 MT4 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free” 这里 . 对于 MT5 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free MT5”  这里 . 对于同一台 PC/VPS 上的 MT5 提供商，请检查“Auto Trade Copier MT5” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 上进行账户复制，请查看“Trade Copier Pro” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 账户之间进行复制，且接收方数量不限，请查看“无限交易复制器专业版” 这里 . 以下是重点功能 在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制。 一个提供商可以将交易复制到多个接收者的账户。 一个提
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
实用工具
Coppy Master MT4     是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端的交易复制工具。它支持双向复制： 从 MT4 到 MT5，从 MT5 到 MT4，以及同类型账户之间的 MT4 到 MT4。 为了正常工作，所有终端必须在同一台 PC 或 VPS 上运行。 [ Instruction  and Demo ]  如需复制到 MetaTrader 4，需另行购买 —       Coppy Master MT5       - 是必须的。 主要特点： 复印模式 支持主账户和接收账户角色。灵活设置发送和接收交易。 订单管理 复制市价单和挂单。支持同步平仓、部分平仓、交易逆转以及止损/获利修改。 符号处理 支持前缀和后缀。允许排除或包含特定符号，并为资产分配自定义名称。 风险控制与限额 每日交易限额、最大亏损限制以及停止复制的余额水平阈值。 批量设置 固定手数、风险百分比、手数乘数。可选择拒绝未设置止损或止盈的交易。 信号检查 检测重复交易，限制每个符号的交易数量，并验证订单类型以避免冲突。 时间过滤器 用于定义允许交易复制的时间段
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
实用工具
神速EA跟单(TradeMirror)是一款MT4/MT5平台的订单复制软件。 使用教程 请点击 神速EA跟单使用教程 链接以查看更多使用教程 为什么选择神速EA跟单 我们深知对于金融软件而言安全、稳定和隐私的重要性，因此我们在细节处对这三大要素进行了额外的加固： 提供用户友好的图形界面，操作简单易用 注重隐私安全，适合对订单分发有隐私要求各种金融场景 精准复制订单，毫秒级分发 支持全平台，MT4/MT5全面覆盖 智能感知系统状态，邮件通知守护交易安全 核心功能列表 对于跟单软件而言，功能并不是越多越好的，因此经过严谨的需求分析，我们对程序进行了精简，并最终保留了如下核心功能： 多重连接 邮件通知 手数缩放 信号过滤 反向跟单 重置止盈/止损 免费演示 在购买Trademirror之前，你总是可以尝试免费演示。 点击本页面上的免费演示按钮 点击是的，我有Metatrader 4/5 允许浏览器打开Mt4/5 在Mt4/5中，找到专家顾问/市场/TradeMirror，打开它并点击测试 启用复盘显示（否则你将看不到GUI界面）。 点击开始 现在你可以在可视化图表上看到TradeMirro
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
实用工具
Easy Trade – 智能、简洁且强大的交易管理工具 Easy Trade 是为 MetaTrader 用户打造的一体化交易管理解决方案，帮助您轻松掌控风险，实现流畅交易执行。 它是根据交易者的反馈从零开始开发的，简化了多品种交易的执行、监控和管理流程，无需繁琐的操作。 无论您是手动短线交易者，还是管理多个交易设置的小型投资组合，Easy Trade 都能让您专注于明智决策和稳定盈利。 ⸻ 为什么选择 Easy Trade？ 精准风险管理：可选择固定手数或按百分比定义每笔交易的风险。实时显示风险与潜在收益。 篮子式跟踪止盈：追踪多笔交易的总利润，目标达成时自动锁定部分收益，适用于组合交易。 交易截图记录：每笔交易都可截图保存，方便日记记录、回顾与绩效分析。 定时自动平仓：可设定具体日期和时间自动关闭持仓，适合日终或周末前平仓。 界面可自定义：可调整按钮排序与大小、线条样式与颜色、缩放比例等，满足个人使用习惯。 ⸻ 主要功能（版本 1.0） 魔术号与策略标签： 使用注释标记轻松区分不同策略的交易，便于统计与复盘。 手数设置： 支持固定手数或基于止损与账户资金百分比的动态手
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
实用工具
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
实用工具
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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TMX Candle Timer MT5
Gema Mahardhika
实用工具
Live countdown to candle close, with automatic "Market Closed" detection. User manual:    https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/TMX_Candle_Timer_User_Manual_v1_6.zip What It Does Countdown to the close of the running candle, updated every second. Adaptive format (seconds → minutes → hours → days), works on any timeframe from M1 to MN1. Two display modes: attached to the candle, or pinned to a chart corner. Automatic "Market Closed" message when the symbol stops quoting (weekend, daily break, bank holiday, d
FREE
TMX Candle Timer MT4
Gema Mahardhika
实用工具
Live countdown to candle close, with automatic "Market Closed" detection. User manual:    https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/TMX_Candle_Timer_User_Manual_v1_6.zip What It Does Countdown to the close of the running candle, updated every second. Adaptive format (seconds → minutes → hours → days), works on any timeframe from M1 to MN1. Two display modes: attached to the candle, or pinned to a chart corner. Automatic "Market Closed" message when the symbol stops quoting (weekend, daily break, bank holiday,
FREE
Trend Tuner MT4
Gema Mahardhika
指标
Read the trend. Tune it live. Test it before you buy. A volatility-adaptive trend engine, built in-house: the line adapts to current market volatility, flips only on a candle close, and never moves against the trend. Around it, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the on-chart panel is fully live there. Change the Deviation, change the Step, and watc
Zone Grader MT4
Gema Mahardhika
指标
SUPPORT & RESISTANCE Not every level is worth trading. This one tells you which. Most support and resistance tools draw every level they find and leave you to guess which ones matter. Zone Grader does the opposite: it detects the levels, then grades each one by how much it has actually proved itself — and writes that grade on your chart. TRY IT FOR REAL, BEFORE YOU BUY Click Download Demo at the top of this page and run Zone Grader in the Strategy Tester — your symbols, your timeframes, your h
Fulcrum Pivot Levels MT4
Gema Mahardhika
指标
Map the session. Trade the confluence. A higher-timeframe pivot framework, built in-house: the levels are computed once from the previous completed period, fixed for the whole session, and never extended beyond the period they belong to. Around them, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the levels, the confluence zones, the history and the live pip
Trend Tuner MT5
Gema Mahardhika
指标
Read the trend. Tune it live. Test it before you buy. A volatility-adaptive trend engine, built in-house: the line adapts to current market volatility, flips only on a candle close, and never moves against the trend. Around it, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the on-chart panel is fully live there. Change the Deviation, change the Step, and watc
Zone Grader MT5
Gema Mahardhika
指标
SUPPORT & RESISTANCE Not every level is worth trading. This one tells you which. Most support and resistance tools draw every level they find and leave you to guess which ones matter. Zone Grader does the opposite: it detects the levels, then grades each one by how much it has actually proved itself — and writes that grade on your chart. TRY IT FOR REAL, BEFORE YOU BUY Click   Download Demo   at the top of this page and run Zone Grader in the Strategy Tester — your symbols, your timeframes, yo
Fulcrum Pivot Levels MT5
Gema Mahardhika
指标
Map the session. Trade the confluence. A higher-timeframe pivot framework, built in-house: the levels are computed once from the previous completed period, fixed for the whole session, and never extended beyond the period they belong to. Around them, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the levels, the confluence zones, the history and the live pip
Account X Ray Pro MT5
Gema Mahardhika
实用工具
See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy. An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down previe
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