Account X Ray Pro MT4

See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy.

An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report.


Try it for real, before you buy

Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the panel is fully live there. Switch tabs, change the filters, hide columns, export a CSV, drag the panel around. On an empty tester history the panel builds a deterministic demonstration data set — fourteen months of trades, marked [DEMO DATA] at all times so no figure can ever be mistaken for a real result. What you see in the tester is exactly what you get on a live chart.

User manual: https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/Account_X-Ray_Pro_User_Manual_v2_11.zip


The number no statement gives you

Every broker report tells you what a day earned. None tells you what it cost you along the way. This panel samples your floating P/L continuously and records, for each day:

  • Float- — the deepest unrealised loss the day ever reached, in currency and as a percentage of balance.
  • Float+ — the highest unrealised profit reached before you closed.

Those two figures are the real exposure of your strategy. A month at +8% that repeatedly sat at -22% floating is not the same month, and only this column shows it. Records are written to a local daily file and survive restarts, timeframe changes and terminal updates. Recording starts the day you first run the panel — earlier days show a dash rather than a made-up number.


Nine ways to slice the same history

One click on a tab, the whole table recomputes:

  • Summary — open positions, split Buy / Sell, the last days, and week, month, quarter and year to date.
  • Day, Week, Month, Quarter, Year — calendar breakdown, most recent first.
  • Symbol, Magic, Comment — per instrument, per robot, per order comment.

Up to sixteen columns per view: lots, trade count, profit, profit %, deposits, balance, commission, swap, the four Float columns, min / average / max duration, winrate and profit factor. A pinned Open Trades row tracks your live positions at the top, a Total row sums the whole data set at the bottom.


Filters that isolate one strategy

Symbol list, magic number list, order comment, direction, and a date range. Every figure in every tab obeys them. Point the panel at one robot on one instrument and read its true contribution, commission and swap included — including its own floating drawdown history, kept separately from your other strategies.


Build your own table, from the chart

The Setup tab holds the sixteen column switches, four presets (Full, Compact, Risk, Costs) and the sort order for the detail views. No settings window, no reload. Your layout, the active tab, the panel position and the collapsed state are stored per chart and survive a restart.


Balance curve and maximum drawdown

Under the time views, a balance curve of the periods displayed, with the deepest peak-to-trough decline marked on it and stated in currency and percent — computed on trading result alone, so a withdrawal is never counted as a loss.


Also in the box

  • CSV export of the current view, one click, saved to your terminal folder.
  • An Info tab: account, terminal, instrument and panel status in one place.
  • Dark and light themes, seven number formats including the European 1.234,56, two date formats.
  • A load meter showing exactly what the panel costs your terminal.
  • Drag to move, click to collapse, pagination, automatic scale reduction on narrow charts.
  • One panel per chart: run several instances side by side with different filters.

It never places, modifies or closes an order. It reads.

Any instrument, any timeframe. The MT4 and MT5 builds share the same engine and produce identical figures.

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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
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Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Утилиты
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Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Утилиты
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4.88 (42)
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Lee Samson
5 (1)
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Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
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Утилиты
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
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Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
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Amir Atif
4.5 (4)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Утилиты
Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок между несколькими счетами / терминалами MT4 / MT5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете действовать как поставщик (источник) или получатель (пункт назначения). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Этот копир можно использовать только на счетах MT4. Для счетов MT5 вы должны использовать Auto Trade Copier для MT5 или Trade Receiver Free для MT5. Демо-версия : Демо-версию для тести
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
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Утилиты
Coppy Master MT4  — инструмент для копирования сделок между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Поддерживает копирование в обоих направлениях: от MT4 к MT5, от MT5 к MT4, а также между счетами одного типа. Для корректной работы все терминалы должны быть запущены на одном компьютере или VPS. [ Инструкция и Демо ]  Для копирования на MetaTrader 4 требуется отдельная версия продукта —   Coppy Master MT5 . Основные функции: Тип подключения Режимы Master и Receiver. Возможность гибкой настройки
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Hao Liu
Утилиты
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EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Утилиты
Easy Trade – Умное, простое и мощное управление сделками Easy Trade — это универсальное решение для управления сделками в MetaTrader для тех, кто хочет держать риск под контролем и обеспечить максимально плавное исполнение ордеров. Созданный с нуля на основе обратной связи от трейдеров, Easy Trade позволяет легко открывать, отслеживать и управлять сделками по множеству символов — без лишней сложности. Независимо от того, скальпируете ли вы вручную или управляете несколькими позициями, Easy Tra
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Привет, друзья. Эту утилиту я написал специально для использования в своем профиле с большим количеством экспертов и сетов ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ).  Теперь, чтобы ограничить убытки на счёте, нет необходимости менять параметр "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" на каждом чарте. Просто откройте один дополнительный чарт, прикрепите данную утилиту и настройте желаемый процент по закрытию всех сделок на счёте. Утилита имеет следующий функциона
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Утилиты
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Индикаторы
Read the trend. Tune it live. Test it before you buy. A volatility-adaptive trend engine, built in-house: the line adapts to current market volatility, flips only on a candle close, and never moves against the trend. Around it, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the on-chart panel is fully live there. Change the Deviation, change the Step, and watc
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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