Fulcrum Pivot Levels MT4

Map the session. Trade the confluence.

A higher-timeframe pivot framework, built in-house: the levels are computed once from the previous completed period, fixed for the whole session, and never extended beyond the period they belong to. Around them, four things you will not find elsewhere.


Try it for real, before you buy

Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the levels, the confluence zones, the history and the live pip distances are all fully drawn there, on your own instrument and your own history. Watch the framework rebuild itself at each daily rollover. What you see in the tester is exactly what you get on a live chart — alerts excepted, which the tester does not support.

User manual: https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/Fulcrum_Pivot_Levels_User_Manual_v2_40.zip


Three methods at once, and the band where they agree

Classic, Fibonacci and Woodie do not agree on where R1 is. Choosing one means betting on one answer. Set the method to All and the three frameworks are plotted together, with a shaded band between the lowest and the highest value of each level.

The width of that band is the information:

  • A narrow zone — the three methods converge on nearly the same price. A high-confluence level worth planning a trade around.
  • A wide zone — they disagree. Treat the whole band as the level, not any single line inside it.
  • Merged lines — where two or three methods land on the same price, one line is drawn and its label names the methods behind it.

Levels that cannot repaint, alerts that cannot spam

A period's levels are computed when it opens and do not move again, whatever price does. You know them before the session starts.

Break alerts are confirmed at the close of a chart candle, never intrabar, so a wick through a level fires nothing. Each watched level carries its own state: a touch re-arms only once price leaves the band, a break only once the level is crossed back. Price oscillating on a level does not produce a burst, and a break is never announced twice. Only the levels you display are watched. Pop-up, push notification or e-mail.


Two reference timeframes on one chart

M30, H1, H4, Daily, Weekly or Monthly. Run two instances side by side — weekly levels for the context you plan around, daily levels for the entries — with no configuration and no object collision. Above its reference timeframe the indicator goes idle, stays attached to your template, and wakes up on its own when you go back down.


Labels that answer the question, history that teaches the instrument

Each line carries its code, its exact price, and the distance to it in pips, refreshed as price moves. Turn on the history and up to fifty previous periods are drawn, each set confined to its own period and faded towards your chart background: which levels your instrument respects, and which it cuts straight through, in one glance.


Settings

Reference timeframe and calculation method decide what is computed; everything else decides how it is drawn. Number and fade of previous periods, label content and font, alert scope and touch distance in pips, zone fill and merge tolerance, and full colour, width and style control on all eleven lines — with a graded default palette so R1 and R3 are told apart at a glance.

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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Live countdown to candle close, with automatic "Market Closed" detection. User manual:    https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/TMX_Candle_Timer_User_Manual_v1_6.zip What It Does Countdown to the close of the running candle, updated every second. Adaptive format (seconds → minutes → hours → days), works on any timeframe from M1 to MN1. Two display modes: attached to the candle, or pinned to a chart corner. Automatic "Market Closed" message when the symbol stops quoting (weekend, daily break, bank holiday,
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Read the trend. Tune it live. Test it before you buy. A volatility-adaptive trend engine, built in-house: the line adapts to current market volatility, flips only on a candle close, and never moves against the trend. Around it, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the on-chart panel is fully live there. Change the Deviation, change the Step, and watc
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SUPPORT & RESISTANCE Not every level is worth trading. This one tells you which. Most support and resistance tools draw every level they find and leave you to guess which ones matter. Zone Grader does the opposite: it detects the levels, then grades each one by how much it has actually proved itself — and writes that grade on your chart. TRY IT FOR REAL, BEFORE YOU BUY Click Download Demo at the top of this page and run Zone Grader in the Strategy Tester — your symbols, your timeframes, your h
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See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy. An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down previe
Trend Tuner MT5
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Read the trend. Tune it live. Test it before you buy. A volatility-adaptive trend engine, built in-house: the line adapts to current market volatility, flips only on a candle close, and never moves against the trend. Around it, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the on-chart panel is fully live there. Change the Deviation, change the Step, and watc
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SUPPORT & RESISTANCE Not every level is worth trading. This one tells you which. Most support and resistance tools draw every level they find and leave you to guess which ones matter. Zone Grader does the opposite: it detects the levels, then grades each one by how much it has actually proved itself — and writes that grade on your chart. TRY IT FOR REAL, BEFORE YOU BUY Click   Download Demo   at the top of this page and run Zone Grader in the Strategy Tester — your symbols, your timeframes, yo
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Map the session. Trade the confluence. A higher-timeframe pivot framework, built in-house: the levels are computed once from the previous completed period, fixed for the whole session, and never extended beyond the period they belong to. Around them, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the levels, the confluence zones, the history and the live pip
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See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy. An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down previe
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