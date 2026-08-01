Trend Tuner MT5

Read the trend. Tune it live. Test it before you buy.


A volatility-adaptive trend engine, built in-house: the line adapts to current market volatility, flips only on a candle close, and never moves against the trend. Around it, four things you will not find elsewhere.

Try it for real, before you buy

Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the on-chart panel is fully live there. Change the Deviation, change the Step, and watch the trend line, the signal points and the multi-timeframe table recalculate on your own instrument and your own history. What you see in the tester is exactly what you get on a live chart.

User manual:  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/Trend_Tuner_UserManual_v4_20.zip

Signals graded in four stages

You always know how much a signal is worth:

  • Orange dot — a break is in progress on the candle still forming. Nothing is decided yet.
  • White dot — the break failed. The level held.
  • Green or red dot — the trend has flipped, on a closed candle.
  • ▲ / ▼ arrow — the entry signal, once the trend has held for the number of candles you require (1 to 3).

Every symbol drawn on a closed candle is final and never repainted. Only the orange dot, tied to the candle still forming, can appear and disappear.

Tuning from the chart, one click

Widen or tighten the engine in pips with the on-chart spinner, without reopening the settings window. The line, the signals and the panel recalculate instantly. Your setting is stored in the chart and survives a timeframe change, an input change and a terminal restart.

Seven timeframes, one table

D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5 and M1, with the same engine and the same settings as your chart. For each one: the current trend direction, how long it has been running, and how long the previous one lasted.

The trend line as a stop level

Green below price in an up trend, red above price in a down trend. It only ever moves in the direction of the trend, so it doubles as a trailing stop level — and the risk is known before you enter.

Settings

ATR Period and ATR Multiplier set the width of the bands. Confirmation candles (1 to 3) set how much proof you require before an arrow prints. Alerts by pop-up, e-mail, push and sound. Full colour and panel control.

Any instrument, any timeframe. The MT4 and MT5 builds share the same engine and produce identical signals.

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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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