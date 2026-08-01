TMX Candle Timer MT5

Live countdown to candle close, with automatic "Market Closed" detection.

User manual:  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/TMX_Candle_Timer_User_Manual_v1_6.zip

What It Does

  • Countdown to the close of the running candle, updated every second.
  • Adaptive format (seconds → minutes → hours → days), works on any timeframe from M1 to MN1.
  • Two display modes: attached to the candle, or pinned to a chart corner.
  • Automatic "Market Closed" message when the symbol stops quoting (weekend, daily break, bank holiday, disabled symbol) — symbol-specific, active immediately on attachment.

Why It's Useful

  • Trade the close, not the wick — know exactly how much time the candle has left.
  • Time entries/exits precisely, including around news releases.
  • Confirm setups on a higher timeframe at a glance.
  • Instantly tell a quiet market from a broker issue.

Settings

Timer position, offset/corner distance, font, size, colour, market-closed text and colour — fully adjustable.

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Read the trend. Tune it live. Test it before you buy. A volatility-adaptive trend engine, built in-house: the line adapts to current market volatility, flips only on a candle close, and never moves against the trend. Around it, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the on-chart panel is fully live there. Change the Deviation, change the Step, and watc
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Map the session. Trade the confluence. A higher-timeframe pivot framework, built in-house: the levels are computed once from the previous completed period, fixed for the whole session, and never extended beyond the period they belong to. Around them, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the levels, the confluence zones, the history and the live pip
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