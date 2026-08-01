Fulcrum Pivot Levels MT5

Map the session. Trade the confluence.

A higher-timeframe pivot framework, built in-house: the levels are computed once from the previous completed period, fixed for the whole session, and never extended beyond the period they belong to. Around them, four things you will not find elsewhere.


Try it for real, before you buy

Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the levels, the confluence zones, the history and the live pip distances are all fully drawn there, on your own instrument and your own history. Watch the framework rebuild itself at each daily rollover. What you see in the tester is exactly what you get on a live chart — alerts excepted, which the tester does not support.

User manual: https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/Fulcrum_Pivot_Levels_User_Manual_v2_40.zip


Three methods at once, and the band where they agree

Classic, Fibonacci and Woodie do not agree on where R1 is. Choosing one means betting on one answer. Set the method to All and the three frameworks are plotted together, with a shaded band between the lowest and the highest value of each level.

The width of that band is the information:

  • A narrow zone — the three methods converge on nearly the same price. A high-confluence level worth planning a trade around.
  • A wide zone — they disagree. Treat the whole band as the level, not any single line inside it.
  • Merged lines — where two or three methods land on the same price, one line is drawn and its label names the methods behind it.

Levels that cannot repaint, alerts that cannot spam

A period's levels are computed when it opens and do not move again, whatever price does. You know them before the session starts.

Break alerts are confirmed at the close of a chart candle, never intrabar, so a wick through a level fires nothing. Each watched level carries its own state: a touch re-arms only once price leaves the band, a break only once the level is crossed back. Price oscillating on a level does not produce a burst, and a break is never announced twice. Only the levels you display are watched. Pop-up, push notification or e-mail.


Two reference timeframes on one chart

M30, H1, H4, Daily, Weekly or Monthly. Run two instances side by side — weekly levels for the context you plan around, daily levels for the entries — with no configuration and no object collision. Above its reference timeframe the indicator goes idle, stays attached to your template, and wakes up on its own when you go back down.


Labels that answer the question, history that teaches the instrument

Each line carries its code, its exact price, and the distance to it in pips, refreshed as price moves. Turn on the history and up to fifty previous periods are drawn, each set confined to its own period and faded towards your chart background: which levels your instrument respects, and which it cuts straight through, in one glance.


Settings

Reference timeframe and calculation method decide what is computed; everything else decides how it is drawn. Number and fade of previous periods, label content and font, alert scope and touch distance in pips, zone fill and merge tolerance, and full colour, width and style control on all eleven lines — with a graded default palette so R1 and R3 are told apart at a glance.

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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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