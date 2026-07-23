G2 Dashboard PRO

G2 DASHBOARD PRO

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

🚀 PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD

G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart.

💎 KEY ADVANTAGES

1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT

  • Click on the chart to set your entry price visually

  • Support for all order types: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop

  • Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines on the chart

  • Real-time preview with risk/reward calculation

  • No more guessing – see exactly where your order will be placed

2. REAL-TIME ORDER PREVIEW

  • Visual risk/reward zones displayed directly on the chart

  • Green reward zone and red risk zone for instant visual feedback

  • Drag and adjust Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on the chart

  • Instant recalculation of all metrics when you move any line

  • See risk in USD and expected profit before placing the order

3. SMART POSITION MANAGEMENT – 6 LEVEL TP

  • Automatic trailing stop system with 6 take-profit levels

  • Each level moves your stop loss to lock in profits

  • Level 1: Break Even + Spread protection

  • Level 2-3: Move SL to secure partial profits

  • Level 4-5: Continue trailing as price moves

  • Level 6: Close position at maximum TP

4. FLEXIBLE TARGET MODES

  • Fixed Point Mode: Set your own SL and TP values

  • ATR Mode (RR 1:2): Automatically calculates SL using ATR with 1:2 and 1:4 risk/reward ratios

  • Instant switching between modes with automatic recalculation

5. COMPLETE ACCOUNT DASHBOARD

  • Real-time Balance & Equity display

  • Floating PnL with color coding (green = profit, red = loss)

  • Win/Loss ratio tracking

  • Total PnL from all closed trades

  • All in your account currency

6. PROFESSIONAL USER INTERFACE

  • Drag & Drop Panel – Position anywhere on your chart

  • Minimize Preview Section – Save screen space

  • Hide Preview – Clean up when not needed

  • Trade Levels Toggle – Show/hide broker trade levels

  • Close All Positions – One-click position closure

  • Apply Preview – Update SL/TP from dashboard settings instantly

7. ONE-CLICK ORDER PLACEMENT

  • BUY / SELL – Instant market orders

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit – Set pending limit orders

  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop – Set pending stop orders

  • CONFIRM / CANCEL – Review before sending to broker

🎯 HOW IT WORKS

  1. Select Order Type – Choose from 4 pending order types or instant BUY/SELL

  2. Click on Chart – Set your entry price with a single click

  3. Adjust Lines – Drag Entry, SL, or TP lines to fine-tune

  4. Review Preview – Check risk/reward, profit, and risk in USD

  5. Confirm & Send – One click to send to your broker

📊 KEY FEATURES

✅ Chart-based pending order placement
✅ Draggable Entry, SL, and TP lines
✅ Visual risk/reward zones on chart
✅ Real-time preview with all metrics
✅ 6-level trailing stop management
✅ Automatic break even protection
✅ Fixed Point mode
✅ ATR mode with 1:2 / 1:4 risk/reward
✅ Real-time account monitoring
✅ Balance, Equity, PnL, Win/Loss tracking
✅ One-click BUY/SELL market orders
✅ All 4 pending order types
✅ Minimize/Hide preview section
✅ Trade Levels toggle
✅ Close all positions button
✅ Apply preview from dashboard
✅ Drag & drop panel
✅ Professional dark theme
✅ MT4 optimized

📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Day Traders – Quick execution with visual confirmation

  • Scalpers – Fast order placement with precise entry points

  • Swing Traders – Set pending orders and let the system manage

  • Risk-Aware Traders – See risk in USD before placing orders

  • Beginners – Visual interface makes learning easy

  • Professionals – Advanced features and customization

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT BUILT IN

  • See exact risk in USD before placing any order

  • Visual risk zone shows exactly where you could lose

  • Break-even protection after reaching level 2

  • Progressive SL movement locks in profits

  • ATR-based SL for volatility-adjusted risk

🔥 WHY BUY G2 DASHBOARD PRO?

Save Time – Place pending orders in seconds
Reduce Errors – Visual confirmation prevents mistakes
Lock Profits – 6-level TP system automatically secures gains
Stay Informed – All account metrics in one place
Trade Confidently – See risk/reward before entering
Professional Interface – Clean, modern, and intuitive

🚀 GET STARTED TODAY

Stop placing orders blindly. Start using G2 Dashboard Pro to see, manage, and execute your trades with professional precision.

Trade smarter, not harder – with G2 Dashboard Pro.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

© 2026 G2 Trading Systems – All Rights Reserved


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Inakis Srl
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Trend Following by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Trend Following is a fully automated Expert Advisor that intelligently fuses the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) with Market Structure (SMC) logic—identifying Support/Resistance and Break of Structure (BOS) with surgical precision. Integrated with a real-time ForexFactory News Filter, it is engineered to protect capital during high-impact news while maximizing trending opportunities. PROVEN BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD M1
G2 Trading Assistant MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
Trade Dashboard G2
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
KEY FEATURES 1. Interactive On-Chart Order Planning (Drag & Drop) Select any pending order type and click on the chart to set your entry point. Visual Risk/Reward Zones:   Transparent red (risk) and green (reward) zones instantly display your trade geometry. Real-Time Adjustments:   Drag the Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on your chart. The panel recalculates all values instantly. 2. Pre-Trade Risk & Reward Calculator Know your exact   projected loss in USD   and   expected profit in USD   befo
G2 Scalping Detector
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Logic The pattern relies on a specific market compress
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their order
G2 Candle Pro
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 CANDLE PRO - 3-Layer MTF FVG & Volume Profile EA PROVEN RESULTS: $100 $171.25 Experience institutional-grade trading with a system built for consistent, asymmetric growth. Backtested on 100% real tick data, G2 CANDLE PRO delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns without dangerous gambling strategies. BACKTEST HIGHLIGHTS (XAUUSD M1): Net Profit: +71.25% ($71.25 on $100 deposit) Profit Factor: 2.25 (Highly profitable & stable) Max Drawdown: Only 15.62% (Ultra-safe capital
G2 SMC PRo
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter tra
G2 Trend Following Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Trend Following Signal By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a stand
G2 Trading Assistant MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
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