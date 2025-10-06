Gold Chandelier Professional Expert Advisor
Professional Expert Advisor “Gold Chandelier” 🏆
PROFESSIONAL EA FOR XAUUSD WITH PROVEN RESULTS 📊
Key Performance Metrics
- ✅ 126% profit over 2 years (126,566 USD from a 100,000 USD starting balance)
- ✅ 66%+ winning trades consistently
- ✅ Specialized for XAUUSD M1
- ✅ 5 independent strategies
- ✅ Automatic risk management
Unique Features
Innovative approach:
- Closes only profitable positions – a revolutionary logic
- Chandelier-based exit signals for precise entries/exits
- Pyramiding system to maximize profit
- 24-hour automatic restart
- Weekend protection
Technical specifications:
- Timeframe: M1 (1 minute)
- Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only
- Minimum deposit: $25,000
- Recommended leverage: 1:100–1:500
- Requires: ChandelierExit indicator
Backtest Results
Short-term test (1 month):
- Net profit: 42,228 USD
- Profit factor: 3.22
- Winning trades: 63.11%
- Max drawdown: 4.65%
Medium-term test (1 year):
- Net profit: 91,938 USD
- Profit factor: 1.50
- Winning trades: 67.25%
- Max drawdown: 6.88%
Long-term test (2 years):
- Net profit: 126,566 USD
- Profit factor: 1.32
- Winning trades: 66.11%
- Max drawdown: 21.22%
How It Works
5-strategy system:
- Strategy 1: Core Chandelier signals
- Strategy 2: Counter-trend entries
- Strategy 3: Breakout signals
- Strategy 4: Scalping logic
- Strategy 5: Long-term positions
Risk management:
- Automatic lot size calculation
- Dynamic stop-loss management
- News and high-spread protection
- Control over the maximum number of open positions
Installation & Setup
Step 1: Installation
- Copy the EA file into the Experts folder
- Install the ChandelierExit indicator
- Restart MetaTrader 5
Step 2: Configuration
- Open XAUUSD M1 chart
- Attach the EA
- Use the recommended settings
- Enable automated trading
Why Choose This EA
Proven effectiveness:
- 2 years of continuous testing
- Stable results across different market conditions
- High-quality, error-free code
Unique advantages:
- The only EA that closes only profitable positions
- Specialized for the most liquid precious metal: Gold
- Automatic adaptation to market conditions
Important Notes
- Works only with XAUUSD on M1
- Minimum deposit $25,000 for optimal results
- Requires a stable internet connection
- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
- Avoid trading during major gold-related news events
Start profiting from Gold today with the Gold Chandelier EA!
All results are based on historical backtests. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.