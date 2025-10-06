Gold Chandelier Professional Expert Advisor

Title

Professional Expert Advisor “Gold Chandelier” 🏆
PROFESSIONAL EA FOR XAUUSD WITH PROVEN RESULTS 📊

Key Performance Metrics

  • ✅ 126% profit over 2 years (126,566 USD from a 100,000 USD starting balance)
  • ✅ 66%+ winning trades consistently
  • ✅ Specialized for XAUUSD M1
  • ✅ 5 independent strategies
  • ✅ Automatic risk management

Unique Features

Innovative approach:

  • Closes only profitable positions – a revolutionary logic
  • Chandelier-based exit signals for precise entries/exits
  • Pyramiding system to maximize profit
  • 24-hour automatic restart
  • Weekend protection

Technical specifications:

  • Timeframe: M1 (1 minute)
  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only
  • Minimum deposit: $25,000
  • Recommended leverage: 1:100–1:500
  • Requires: ChandelierExit indicator

Backtest Results

Short-term test (1 month):

  • Net profit: 42,228 USD
  • Profit factor: 3.22
  • Winning trades: 63.11%
  • Max drawdown: 4.65%

Medium-term test (1 year):

  • Net profit: 91,938 USD
  • Profit factor: 1.50
  • Winning trades: 67.25%
  • Max drawdown: 6.88%

Long-term test (2 years):

  • Net profit: 126,566 USD
  • Profit factor: 1.32
  • Winning trades: 66.11%
  • Max drawdown: 21.22%

How It Works

5-strategy system:

  1. Strategy 1: Core Chandelier signals
  2. Strategy 2: Counter-trend entries
  3. Strategy 3: Breakout signals
  4. Strategy 4: Scalping logic
  5. Strategy 5: Long-term positions

Risk management:

  • Automatic lot size calculation
  • Dynamic stop-loss management
  • News and high-spread protection
  • Control over the maximum number of open positions

Installation & Setup

Step 1: Installation

  1. Copy the EA file into the Experts folder
  2. Install the ChandelierExit indicator
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5

Step 2: Configuration

  • Open XAUUSD M1 chart
  • Attach the EA
  • Use the recommended settings
  • Enable automated trading

Why Choose This EA

Proven effectiveness:

  • 2 years of continuous testing
  • Stable results across different market conditions
  • High-quality, error-free code

Unique advantages:

  • The only EA that closes only profitable positions
  • Specialized for the most liquid precious metal: Gold
  • Automatic adaptation to market conditions

Important Notes

  • Works only with XAUUSD on M1
  • Minimum deposit $25,000 for optimal results
  • Requires a stable internet connection
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
  • Avoid trading during major gold-related news events

Start profiting from Gold today with the Gold Chandelier EA!
All results are based on historical backtests. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.

Portfolio link to add to the presentation

  • Myfxbook Portfolio:

