XAU Symmetrical Vacuum

XAUUSD SYMMETRICAL VACUUM AIThe World's First Symmetrical Vacuum Void Filler Engine for Gold

XAUUSD Symmetrical Vacuum AI  is a flagship Gold trading system built upon the groundbreaking Symmetrical Vacuum Theory. Most commercial Expert Advisors lose money during market reversals because they rely on lagging momentum indicators. XAUUSD Symmetrical Vacuum AI solves this fundamental flaw by continuously measuring mathematical price expansion vs retracement. When Gold moves $X$ points and retraces $X$ points symmetrically, it creates a "Vacuum Void" in market structure. Nature abhors a vacuum — this EA detects these mathematical voids in real-time, executing high-probability trades ahead of the crowd as price gets pulled rapidly into the void. Supported on XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, and GOLD.

=== WHY XAUUSD SYMMETRICAL VACUUM AI? ===
1. SYMMETRICAL VACUUM VOID FILLER: Identifies mathematical price voids where expansion and retracement match in magnitude, predicting the exact vacuum pull zone.
2. 15-CORE DECISION ENGINE: Continuously routes signals to 15 specialized cores including Vacuum, Trend, Range, Breakout, and Extreme modes.
3. THREE-STAGE DD SHIELD: Automatically defends capital by scaling down risk at 2% and 5% drawdown, and emergency locking at 10%.
4. DYNAMIC BAILOUT PROTOCOL: Cuts loss and immediately opens a reverse position if price dumps or spikes 250+ points against an open trade.
5. INTERACTIVE LEFT-ALIGNED HUD: Real-time monitoring of Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield, Daily DD, and Active Logic with clickable [BUY] / [SELL] buttons.
6. GHOST PROTOCOL V4 (STEALTH SL/TP): Virtual execution hides exit levels from broker wicks and stop-hunts.
7. MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS (M5+M15+H1): Confirms H1 macro trend alignment and M5 RSI momentum before entering on M15.
8. SMART RECOVERY MULTIPLIER: Dynamic recovery factor (up to 2.0x) after a loss to recover capital within 1-2 trades without dangerous martingales.
9. AUTO BREAK-EVEN & TRAILING STOP: Secures break-even at 50% TP and trails profits dynamically.
10. PARTIAL CLOSE: Locks in ensured profits at 50% TP1 while letting runners ride.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Select directly from the InpPreset parameter inside the .ex5 input window:
- PRESET_CONSERVATIVE : Lowest drawdown , maximum safety for prop firms and large accounts.
- PRESET_BALANCED : Recommended default. Optimum balance of high returns and safe drawdown.
- PRESET_AGGRESSIVE : Maximum profitability for traders seeking rapid compounding.
- PRESET_MICRO : Specifically tuned for small accounts starting with $100 deposit.

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach XAUUSD Symmetrical Vacuum AI to the XAUUSD (GOLD)- M15 chart.
2. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading"- is checked in MT5 settings (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors).
3. Select your desired preset from InpPreset (Preset 2 Balanced recommended).
4. (Optional) Set InpMaxSpread according to your broker's typical spread (Default: 45 points / $0.45).

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- InpPreset: Choose from 4 built-in God-Tier Presets or select Custom.
- InpUseVacuumFiller: Enable/disable Symmetrical Vacuum Void Filler core.
- InpVacuumThreshold: Minimum price expansion in points to define a vacuum void (Default: 500.0).
- InpSymmetryTolerance: Maximum allowable difference in points for symmetrical retracement (Default: 60.0).
- InpPanicBailout: Fast cut-loss & reverse on sudden 250pt market spikes.
- InpGhostMode: Enable Virtual SL/TP to hide levels from broker.
- InpRiskPerCore: Risk percentage per trade (Default: 0.2%).
- InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points.
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