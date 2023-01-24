Trend DCA - DCA Pro Trend - Auto Trading Robot

Dollar Cost Averaging is very basic and old trading algorithm, however very useful since past until now.

(Note. All user who rent and buy Trend DCA, have to send me message to get User Guide, get recommend setup before trade)





Hi all,

I am a trader, started trade from 2009 and nowadays trade is my life.

I coded this EA based on all my knowledge, all my experience in trade, experience in fund management.





Let me ask you a question, what is the most important thing in Forex with you?

I don't know exactly your answers, but I know correctly my answer is "Margin is the most important in forex trading", included:

Account leverage

Margin required

Margin used

Margin free

Margin level

Stop out level

After several years in losing (now's not), I found and realized that Math, special in "Probability" is very useful in trading. We can calculate everything with "Probability" and can get reward with this.

So, you can image that mine Trend DCA, included: experience trading, experience fund management, apply probability to find out good entry/exit, (a little) in machine learning to detect trend.

Currently I focus on Algo only: DCA and Hedge and Grid, ignore all strategics with indicator by a reason "All indicator always re-draw and calculate after price".

Some features inside Trend DCA:

Market Sensor: Auto calculate market's sensitive, I am using and applying a little from machine learning to this module. Even this is new, but very great and helpful me. With this one I don’t have to worry about Red-News, robot can auto trade full time.

Auto trend detect: If uptrend, robot buy only, if downtrend, robot sell only. Besides that, we have some options to detect trend as manual detect, ...

Auto calculate entry volume, smart and auto with volume fix, arithmetic, or exponential

Auto calculate Break-even price for both Buy and Sell positions.

Auto calculate TP price, however TP are hidden to keep secret with broker, robot will push on server at suitable time.

Auto trailing stop, if you see trailing stop are enabled on chart or trade-tab. That's meaning we've got profit even price hit stop loss.

Exit all positions and stop trade if Equity reached to your target setup

Quick Control panel, easy manager positions and orders by click on screen buttons

New version of DCA Pro Trend is so easy to setup for all traders.





Requirement

Account leverage: try to max leverage as possible, min 1:200

Deposit min: Although it is possible to trade from $50, to be safe, I recommend from 1k to 3k. If you are newbie, my recommend you test this EA on Cents Account or Micro Account first. After that you will understand about DCA, know how to control Robot, then you can apply EA on USD account.

This EA need strong VPS, recommend at least 1 Core, 2GB Ram, Windows OS or Linux OS





Recommend

Symbol trade: XAUUSD

Market Sensor: Smart Sensor - News trading

New round: On

Volume increase by: Smart

Volume start: 0.01

Volume multiple or addition: 3.2

Min range (points): 160

Smart trailing: enable = true

Take profit (points): 680

Trailing enable (points): 550

Trailing stop (points): 380

Exit by Equity: Double your fund

With this setup you can expected x2 event x3 times in 1 weeks, however you must to back-test before run on real account.

Remember: I do not take any responsibility with you losses !!!!!



Good luck all my friend traders

For more info, please check at Comments areas.







