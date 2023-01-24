Trend DCA

5

Trend DCA - DCA Pro Trend - Auto Trading Robot

Dollar Cost Averaging is very basic and old trading algorithm, however very useful since past until now.

(Note. All user who rent and buy Trend DCA, have to send me message to get User Guide, get recommend setup before trade)


Hi all,

I am a trader, started trade from 2009 and nowadays trade is my life.

I coded this EA based on all my knowledge, all my experience in trade, experience in fund management.


Let me ask you a question, what is the most important thing in Forex with you?

I don't know exactly your answers, but I know correctly my answer is "Margin is the most important in forex trading", included:

  • Account leverage
  • Margin required
  • Margin used
  • Margin free
  • Margin level
  • Stop out level

 

After several years in losing (now's not), I found and realized that Math, special in "Probability" is very useful in trading. We can calculate everything with "Probability" and can get reward with this.

 

So, you can image that mine Trend DCA, included: experience trading, experience fund management, apply probability to find out good entry/exit, (a little) in machine learning to detect trend.

 

Currently I focus on Algo only: DCA and Hedge and Grid, ignore all strategics with indicator by a reason "All indicator always re-draw and calculate after price".

 

Some features inside Trend DCA:

  • Market Sensor: Auto calculate market's sensitive, I am using and applying a little from machine learning to this module. Even this is new, but very great and helpful me. With this one I don’t have to worry about Red-News, robot can auto trade full time.
  • Auto trend detect: If uptrend, robot buy only, if downtrend, robot sell only. Besides that, we have some options to detect trend as manual detect, ...
  • Auto calculate entry volume, smart and auto with volume fix, arithmetic, or exponential 
  • Auto calculate Break-even price for both Buy and Sell positions.
  • Auto calculate TP price, however TP are hidden to keep secret with broker, robot will push on server at suitable time.
  • Auto trailing stop, if you see trailing stop are enabled on chart or trade-tab. That's meaning we've got profit even price hit stop loss.
  • Exit all positions and stop trade if Equity reached to your target setup
  • Quick Control panel, easy manager positions and orders by click on screen buttons

  New version of DCA Pro Trend is so easy to setup for all traders.


    Requirement

    • Account leverage: try to max leverage as possible, min 1:200
    • Deposit min: Although it is possible to trade from $50, to be safe, I recommend from 1k to 3k. If you are newbie, my recommend you test this EA on Cents Account or Micro Account first. After that you will understand about DCA, know how to control Robot, then you can apply EA on USD account.
    • This EA need strong VPS, recommend at least 1 Core, 2GB Ram, Windows OS or Linux OS


    Recommend

    • Symbol trade: XAUUSD
    • Market Sensor: Smart Sensor - News trading
    • New round: On
    • Volume increase by: Smart
    • Volume start: 0.01
    • Volume multiple or addition: 3.2
    • Min range (points): 160
    • Smart trailing: enable = true
    • Take profit (points): 680
    • Trailing enable (points): 550
    • Trailing stop (points): 380
    • Exit by Equity: Double your fund

    With this setup you can expected x2 event x3 times in 1 weeks, however you must to back-test before run on real account.

    Remember: I do not take any responsibility with you losses !!!!!


    Good luck all my friend traders

    For more info, please check at Comments areas.



    Video Trend DCA
    Reviews 10
    Bassem Ibrahim Mohamed Attia
    289
    Bassem Ibrahim Mohamed Attia 2025.07.20 16:38 
     

    excullent EA ,Thanks Pham

    80630153 ANSELMO
    116
    80630153 ANSELMO 2024.07.25 17:17 
     

    Good morning Pham, thank you for your patience for following me from the beginning. After 2 months I have reached an unthinkable milestone now on 25/07/2024 I am in the black of € 10,163.10. I still have a lot to learn and excuse me if I call you often to better understand some points.

    22086059
    29
    22086059 2024.03.26 14:38 
     

    First of all, I am impressed with this service. And for the performance of EA, I will update you soon.

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    Bassem Ibrahim Mohamed Attia
    289
    Bassem Ibrahim Mohamed Attia 2025.07.20 16:38 
     

    excullent EA ,Thanks Pham

    Pham Khanh Duy
    787
    Reply from developer Pham Khanh Duy 2025.07.22 02:58
    Wish you the best
    Rutt Tungkiratichai
    2899
    Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.03.12 07:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    80630153 ANSELMO
    116
    80630153 ANSELMO 2024.07.25 17:17 
     

    Good morning Pham, thank you for your patience for following me from the beginning. After 2 months I have reached an unthinkable milestone now on 25/07/2024 I am in the black of € 10,163.10. I still have a lot to learn and excuse me if I call you often to better understand some points.

    Pham Khanh Duy
    787
    Reply from developer Pham Khanh Duy 2024.07.26 08:08
    I am very grateful for you, after two months you come back and leave a good review for my product. Very happy to see this.
    You know, as I told you and all my clients before: DCA IS VERY HIGH RISK, so try to WITHDRAW SOON AS POSSIBLE. You are lucky in last 2 months, try to keep good trade my friend.
    Thừa Nguyễn
    19
    Thừa Nguyễn 2024.04.16 05:45 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Pham Khanh Duy
    787
    Reply from developer Pham Khanh Duy 2024.04.17 09:55
    Yeah, DCA is high risk, you can loss all fund what you deposited.
    Keep safe my friend, try to withdraw fund as possible. Then just "trade on profit".
    Nguyen Huu Quang
    116
    Nguyen Huu Quang 2024.04.15 13:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Minh Duc Luong
    23
    Minh Duc Luong 2024.04.02 13:54 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Bui Duc Anh Tuan
    116
    Bui Duc Anh Tuan 2024.04.02 06:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    elliotano
    16
    elliotano 2024.04.01 04:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    22086059
    29
    22086059 2024.03.26 14:38 
     

    First of all, I am impressed with this service. And for the performance of EA, I will update you soon.

    Pham Khanh Duy
    787
    Reply from developer Pham Khanh Duy 2024.03.26 14:55
    Best wish for you my friend.
    florrie7777
    19
    florrie7777 2024.03.04 18:11 
     

    Takes a while to get your head around this, so I asked Pham, and he created videos for me to help - what more can I ask for, early days on the results side but so far all appears to be working as i hope / he promised

    Update - and now, 4 days later, and I have doubled my funds

    What more can i ask for - impressive Pham and team

    Pham Khanh Duy
    787
    Reply from developer Pham Khanh Duy 2024.03.07 04:28
    Thank you so much for chose DCA Pro Trend, wish you best in both the life and trading.
    Reply to review