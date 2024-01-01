Legendary GOLD Triad no Arbitrage

Legendary GOLD Triad no Arbitrage

Legendary GOLD Triad no Arbitrage is a highly sophisticated, multi-currency automated trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5. Moving away from traditional high-latency arbitrage methods, this Expert Advisor utilizes a powerful three-way correlation strategy (Triad Hedging) between EURUSD, XAUEUR, and XAUUSD to capitalize on micro-inefficiencies in the market.

Built with capital preservation in mind, the EA features a strict Dynamic Daily Stop Loss and an advanced Auto-Lot compounding engine, making it capable of turning micro-accounts into substantial portfolios under the right broker conditions.

🔥 Unprecedented Backtest Performance

The EA has been rigorously tested using the most demanding conditions to ensure reliability and robustness. Based on the official strategy tester report:

  • Testing Period: 2024.01.01 – 2026.07.17 (Custom Period)

  • Data Quality: 99% History Quality (Every tick based on Real Ticks)

  • Execution Environment: Simulated 20 ms execution delay with slippage and requotes applied.

  • Initial Deposit: $30.00

  • Total Net Profit: $3,223,953.46

  • Recovery Factor: 8.68

  • Profit Factor: 1.23

  • Relative Equity Drawdown: 37.10% (Highly controlled considering the aggressive compounding)

⚙️ Key Features & Advantages

  • Triad Correlation Engine: Simultaneously trades and manages positions across three correlated pairs (EURUSD, XAUEUR, XAUUSD) to hedge exposure and lock in net profits.

  • Dynamic Money Management: Features an intelligent Auto-Lot system that increases your base lot linearly based on your balance step, allowing for massive compounding capabilities.

  • Hard Daily Stop Loss: Protects your account from catastrophic market anomalies. The EA automatically halts trading for the day if a pre-defined daily drawdown percentage (e.g., 15%) is reached.

  • Dynamic Target Profit: Scales your Take Profit targets dynamically as your account balance grows.

  • Broker Suffix Support: Fully customizable symbol names (e.g., EURUSD#, XAUUSD.pro) to ensure seamless operation on any broker.

📋 Recommended Setup & Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $30 USD (Micro/Cent accounts can also be used).

  • Leverage: 1:1000 is highly recommended due to the margin requirements of opening three simultaneous positions.

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute chart).

  • Supported Pairs: EURUSD, XAUEUR, XAUUSD (Must be available on your broker's Market Watch).

  • Account Type: Hedging account with tight spreads and low commissions. A VPS with low latency (under 20ms) is highly recommended for optimal execution.

🛠️ Core Parameter Guide

  • Aktifkan Auto Lot?: true (Enables dynamic lot sizing based on account balance).

  • Lot Dasar (Base Lot): 0.01 (Starting lot size for the lowest balance tier).

  • Kelipatan Saldo (Balance Step): 100.0 (The balance interval required to increase the lot size).

  • Aktifkan Daily Stop Loss?: true (Enables the daily equity protection).

  • Batas Maksimal Rugi Harian: 15.0 (Maximum daily loss allowed in percentage before the EA goes to sleep until the next day).

  • Symbol Customization: Input your broker's exact symbol names (e.g., EURUSD# , XAUEUR# , XAUUSD# ) to avoid "Unknown Symbol" errors.

Disclaimer: Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results. Please test this Expert Advisor on a Demo account first to understand its margin requirements and ensure compatibility with your broker's spread and execution speeds.


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