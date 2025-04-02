Bollinger Bands Ultimate

5

BollingerBandsEA is an Expert Advisor designed to combine technical analysis with automated execution, utilizing the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy. Developed for traders of all experience levels, it offers a practical approach to streamline your trading activities in the financial market.

Why Choose BollingerBandsEA?

  • Strategy-Based Approach: Built on Bollinger Bands logic, the EA identifies trading opportunities using solid technical criteria.

  • Smart Automation: Enables automated buy and sell operations, reducing the need for constant monitoring.

  • Risk Management: Includes adjustable options for Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your capital.

  • Ease of Use: Features a user-friendly interface suitable for traders with various levels of expertise.

Requirements and Compatibility

  • Available as a compiled file (EX4/EX5) for MetaTrader 4/5 platforms.

  • Does not use external libraries (DLLs), ensuring maximum security standards.

Explore the potential of BollingerBandsEA and make your trading process more efficient and organized.



Reviews 1
silvioit CORRAO
697
silvioit CORRAO 2025.06.06 14:02 
 

Unfortunately, I cannot try your creation; I don’t see the bands, but maybe is normal; but, for sure i placed in various charts since two days, I think. Nothing. It happens nothing. So I ask you kindly what should I do? Thank you Silvio Corrao

Recommended products
Gold Smart Trend EA
Carlos Jesus Igreda
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Smart Trend EA Overview Gold Smart Trend EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It combines SMA200 trend detection, RSI confirmation, and ATR-based volatility control to identify momentum opportunities with built-in risk management. No optimization is required – simply attach the EA to the chart and trade. Main Features Designed specifically for XAUUSD Uses SMA200 trend logic, RSI filtering, and volatility validation ATR-based Stop Loss and dynamic Risk/Rewa
FREE
EA Alpha Expert
Jonatas Da Silva Cruz
Experts
Eu tentei muitas coisas na negociação forex no passado e aprendi muito nos últimos 3,5 anos. Tentei   varias  ferramentas para negociação manual e nao tive muito sucesso. Sempre fui fascinado com o mercado forex, . A integração dos dados de volume é uma característica única e aumenta muito a qualidade das decisões comerciais do Expert Advisor. E sim, você tem que lembrar que os resultados do backtest não são os mesmos que resultados ao vivo. Mas aqui eles estão muito próximos. agora o único Exp
Usdcad Smart
Mehdi Ghanadan
Experts
TickAll - Automated Trading Robot Introduction:   TickAll     is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis,   TickAll         helps you make the best trading decisions. Market Analysis:   TickAll continuously monitors the market, analyzing various indicators, price movements, and patterns to identify potential trading opportunities. Trend Identification:   Using sop
FREE
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
All moving average type crossover with vol filter
Ricardo Dacosta
Experts
Our Moving Average Crossover EA offers a unique and complete 100% automated trading solution with over 34 different types of Moving Average calculations to choose from! Yes, that right 34! See the list at the bottom of the description! So many great features! Position Sizing & Money Management - Position sizes are either fixed or calculated dynamically based on percentage of Capital available divided by pip count or ATR multiplier. Stop Loss, Target Profit, Trailing Stop & Partial Position Closi
TradingAdmin
Juan David Ochoa Garcia
Experts
Trading Admin EA is an algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for the MetaTrader 5 platform, optimized for low-capital environments. Its strategy is based on dynamic scalping, utilizing volatility and momentum indicators (Bollinger Bands and Stochastic) to identify precise entry points on short timeframes. Key Features: Total Accessibility:   Designed to operate with minimum deposits starting from as low as   $10 USD , allowing any trader to start without significant upfront investme
FREE
Orionix MicroTrendwe
Gabriel Joel Dos Passos
Experts
ORIONIX MicroTrendwe — Smart scalper (can also run longer trades) Micro-trend MT5 EA . Signals from EMA(9/21) cross on the current timeframe, filtered by EMA(50) on M5 to trade only with the dominant direction. Default is scalping , but it can hold longer when you tune TP/SL , Break-Even , and Trailing Stop . Risk/Protections: TP_pts (take profit), SL_pts (stop loss), BreakEven_pts (lock profit to BE), Trailing_pts (trailing after BE), SpreadMaxPoints , UmTradePorBarra (one trade per bar), UmTr
Smart TrendGrid MT5
Nawar Dheyaa Abdulhameed Naji
Experts
Smart TrendGrid EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed to combine trend-following accuracy with the flexibility of a grid-based system. It integrates advanced analytical tools and intelligent risk control to maintain consistency and adaptability across different market conditions. The system identifies the main market trend using indicators such as SuperTrend , while combining RSI , MACD , and Bollinger Bands to refine entry signals and filter out false ones. When the technical confirmati
DanT Trading Panel
Daniel Musango Nthale
Experts
DanT Trading Panel EA Smart. Fast. Clean. Built for disciplined traders. The DanT Trading Panel EA is a powerful yet lightweight trade-management tool designed to make manual trading on MetaTrader 5 faster, safer, and more organized. It provides a clean, intuitive interface that allows you to execute and manage trades directly from the chart — without distractions or unnecessary complexity. Built for traders who value precision and structure, this panel helps turn every trade into a well-doc
Gold Hunter API Pro
Befe Ltd
Experts
Gold Hunter API Pro  Consistent & Learning XAU/USD Gold Trading System Fundamental Differences from Traditional EAs Gold Hunter API Pro takes a radically different approach from traditional EAs: Hybrid Approach : MT5 Strategy Tester + AI validation Continuously Evolving : Updates AI model after every trade User Control : YOUR optimized parameters + AI as validator How It Works YOUR OPTIMIZATION : MT5 genetic algorithm finds best parameters EA SIGNALS : Uses your optimized settings for Gold
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Experts
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
Gbpusd Smart
Mehdi Ghanadan
3 (2)
Experts
TickAll - Automated Trading Robot Introduction: TickAll   is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis, TickAll       helps you make the best trading decisions. Market Analysis: TickAll continuously monitors the market, analyzing various indicators, price movements, and patterns to identify potential trading opportunities. Trend Identification: Using sophisticated a
FREE
SkyNet Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
HhBolRSIMovingAverage
Henrique Hovoruski
Experts
Expert using Moving Average (Configurable), RSI entry points and Bollinger Bands (not configurable [yet]). You can decide if you want to use the Moving Average with or without Bollinger Bands and you can turn on/off the RSI also for entry/exit points. You can also turn on/off the Double Hand Feature where every entry/exit the trade will be in double, which means, selling and buying at the same time.
FREE
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Experts
GoldRushX - The Trading Robot You Can't Miss Introducing GoldRushX, your new automated partner to maximize your profits in the financial market. Developed based on robust algorithms and directly converted from Pine Script, GoldRushX is a complete solution for traders seeking efficiency, precision, and advanced risk control. Main Features: Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages: With precise Bollinger Bands calculations, this robot identifies buy and sell opportunities based on market volatility and
Hype Trend EA ALL Symbol
Mithat Tuncer Tuncel
Experts
HYPE – An Adaptive and Dynamic Trading Algorithm Designed for Modern Market Conditions Success in today’s financial markets requires flexible and dynamic strategies rather than rigid, rule-based approaches. Hype EA stands apart from traditional algorithms by analyzing real-time market data, adapting to changing conditions, and optimizing risk management automatically. Unlike static systems, Hype EA continuously optimizes itself using advanced features such as ATR-based volatility adjustments, tr
Chip Tech
Brian Atari Omari
Experts
Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Tabajara Rules II The Best for MT5
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.89 (9)
Indicators
Tabajara Rules for MT5 , based on Professor André Machado’s Tabajara Setup, indicates the market direction using moving averages when there are candles aligned with the direction of the moving average. The indicator contains the color rule applied to the candles and the moving average. It allows changing the parameters: period and smoothing method of the moving average. It also allows changing the colors of the candles (borders and filling) and of the moving average. Professor André Machado’s
FREE
Auto Orders
Sebastien Ludovic Rodolf Lelu
Experts
Expert Advisor for automatic trading of Forex currencies for MT5 The expert advisor places two delayed orders at equal distance from the market price, a buy order and a sell order. As soon as an order is triggered, the remaining order is deleted and two new orders are placed, thus creating continuity with a successively open position, as well as a constant presence in the markets. Ideal for implementing a binary options-type strategy, combined or not with martingale. Martingale (optional) Martin
Dark Moon MT5
Marco Solito
4.61 (289)
Experts
Dark Moon  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Moon is based on   Dark Absolute Trend MT5  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage
FREE
MA and MACD EA
Nanthachak Khamhung
Experts
MA and MACD EA (MAXD) , a powerful and reliable trading tool designed for traders who want to enhance their trading strategy using a combination of Moving Average (MA) and MACD indicators. MAXD offers customizable settings that can be adapted to any asset, ensuring flexibility across various market conditions. With built-in risk management features, MAXD allows traders to set precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, control daily positions, and adjust lot sizes based on account growth. Whether
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
XAURON – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (MT5) XAURON is an Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAU/USD , designed to operate on M5 and M15 timeframes using a structured breakout logic with integrated management rules. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and activates trading only when predefined technical criteria are met , maintaining a controlled and consistent operational behavior. Trading approach XAURON uses adaptive algorithms to evaluate market context and identify potential pr
Macd Masterpiece
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Experts
Macd Masterpiece   is one of the best expert advisors developed with the MACD indicator to trade   in the forex market. Macd Masterpiece  uses advanced grid system and money management, probabilistic analysis and advanced techniques to hedge risk.  In addition, it has very strong and useful systems integrated  which protects your profits, precise entry and exit trading algorithms, drawdown protection system and etc. Backtests presented in the screenshots are performed with defaults settings with
Pip Titan Cable Mavrick
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Cable Maverick 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identify high-
ALL IN Trading System MT5
Renato Takahashi
5 (1)
Experts
ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
Experts
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
ScriptBot Global
Fabio Luis Pretti
4.5 (4)
Experts
ScriptBot is a multi-strategy robot developed to be practical and robust, with ScriptBot you are able to create different strategies of your own, install up to 51 indicators of your liking and build your own trigger using simple logic expressions. AVISO:   This Expert Advisor is outdated , a new ScriptBot is being rewritten from scratch. Below we will tell you a little about the structure: Indicators:   ScriptBot does not have indicators in its coding, this means that you have full control of
FREE
Normal MA Crossover EA with Filters
Ruslan Zaikin
5 (1)
Experts
<h1>MA Crossover Professional EA</h1> <h2>Overview</h2> <p>MA Crossover Expert Advisor is an automated trading system based on moving average crossover strategy with additional RSI and ADX filters for market analysis.</p> <h2>Key Features</h2> <ul> <li><strong>Dual MA Crossover Strategy</strong>: Uses fast and slow moving averages for trend detection</li> <li><strong>RSI Filter</strong>: Optional RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions</li> <li><strong>ADX Trend Filter</strong>: Op
Restea
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Experts
Restea — Volatility-Adaptive RSI Expert Advisor Restea is an automated trading system that combine confluences using indicators MA for trend, Price action for market structure, and RSI for trend momentum. Trade levels are auto calculated based on ATR-based volatility. It trades for you while still giving you full control by tweaking settings I hope you have great and positive feedback while using Restea. If you liked Restea kindly support so I can continue to provide EAs that will suit every t
Go Eleven
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
5 (1)
Experts
This robot only operates 20 minutes a day during market opening! Recommended for mini Index and mini dollar! Parameters: Initial Volume (recommended: 1 to $ 300) Enable auto volume Ratio x volume balance Subsequent volumes (separate by,) TakeProfit (gain, 0 ñ use) MaxOrders Enable trailing stop function Profit points for triggering trailing  Trailing stoploss distance DistChannel Maximum skidding CreateRowsBreakup = false; ColorRowsRup = clrGold; MagicNumber (ID #)
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $249, Next price: $349 (Only 6 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
More from author
Zenith Angel
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Zenith Angel EA: Intelligent Automation for Traders Description Zenith Angel EA is an advanced automated trading tool designed to optimize financial operations and assist traders in making strategic decisions. It integrates cutting-edge technology with proven market strategies to deliver precision, efficiency, and full control over trading activities. This Expert Advisor processes multiple technical indicators simultaneously, ensuring dynamic adjustments based on market conditions for robust per
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
RESET PRO: The Future of Algorithmic Trading Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions. Key Technical Features PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against yo
FREE
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
FREE
Heat Map Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Heatmap Indicator for Advanced Volume Analysis This indicator provides a visual representation of market volume activity, helping users interpret volume dynamics with greater clarity. Features 1. Heatmap Visualization Volume intensity is displayed using a color scale: • Blue: Low activity • Green: Moderate activity • Orange: High activity • Red: Elevated volume 2. Customizable Interface • Adjustable color scheme based on user preferences • Optional real-time percentage display • Functional lay
Support Resistance Indicator Probabilities
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
New Support and Resistance Indicator with Probabilities and Alerts Description:  Maximize your profits with the newest Support and Resistance indicator! Our indicator automatically calculates support and resistance levels based on 24-hour analysis periods and provides detailed probabilities for each level. Additionally, you can set up custom alerts to be notified when the price touches specific levels, directly on your mobile device. Features: Support and resistance analysis based on hourly data
FREE
SimpleProb
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
SimpleProb: Your New Ally in the Financial Market! Description Are you tired of complicated indicators that confuse more than they help? SimpleProb is here to bring simplicity and efficiency to your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 ! SimpleProb is a technical analysis indicator designed for traders who seek clarity and precision in their buying and selling decisions. It calculates the probabilities of upward ( CALL ) and downward ( PUT ) movements based on the last 14 periods, providing clear
Bollinger Ultimate
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Transform Your Trading with the Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor! Are you tired of trading strategies that don't deliver consistent results? Introducing the   Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor   – the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize profits and minimize risks. Key Features: Accurate Signals:   Utilizes the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Intelligent Risk Management:   Protect your capital with advanced risk manageme
Volume Traders
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
VolumeTrader - Advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Maximize Your Profits with Volume and RSI Analysis! Tired of manually searching for patterns and missing market opportunities? VolumeTrader is the solution you are looking for! This advanced Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify trading opportunities based on two of the most powerful market indicators: Trading Volume and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Key Features: Volume Analysis:   The EA monitors the buy and sell volume of each
SimpleprobMT5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Probability Indicator Description The Probability Indicator is a tool designed for traders who want to identify buying and selling opportunities based on the analysis of previous candles. It calculates the probability of rise ( CALL ) and fall ( PUT ) based on the number of candles analyzed and displays arrows on the chart to signal possible entry points. Features Candle Analysis : Analyzes a configurable number of candles to calculate the probability of rise and fall. Visual Signals : Displays
Heat Map Pro mt5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Heat Map Indicator - Advanced Volume Analysis Introducing the Heat Map Indicator - A Professional Tool for Market Volume Analysis! **Key Features** **Visual Heat Map** - Instant volume intensity visualization through colors - Blue: Low volume - Green: Medium volume - Yellow/Orange: Increasing volume - Red: High volume **Intuitive Interface** - Dynamic color scale - Real-time percentage indicator - Current level indicator - Customizable colors and transparency **Smart Alert System** - Custo
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Indicador de Força da Moeda para MetaTrader 5 Este indicador analisa a força relativa das principais moedas forex, fornecendo uma representação visual clara de quais moedas estão ganhando ou perdendo força em comparação com outras. Ele avalia os principais pares de moedas (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) e calcula a força usando métodos como RSI ou ROC, dependendo da configuração selecionada. Os resultados são exibidos como linhas separadas para cada moeda, facilitando a identificação de
Session Time Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Session Time Pro 2.0 — Indicator for MetaTrader 5 General Description Session Time Pro 2.0 is an indicator designed for traders who want to analyze market sessions efficiently. It provides an advanced visualization of trading hours, price ranges, and projections, helping traders identify price behavior patterns throughout the day. With flexible customization options, the indicator highlights specific sessions on the chart using lines, areas, or colored candles. User Manual Main Parameters DrawCa
Candlestick Scanner
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Candlestick Scanner — Automatic Pattern Detector Summary The Candlestick Scanner is a powerful tool that automatically identifies over 20 classic candlestick patterns on both historical and real-time bars. For each detected pattern, the indicator draws a clear label on the chart, points to the candle with an arrow, and provides data for integration with your EAs and scripts. It includes a comprehensive notification system (Alert, Push, and Email) so you never miss an opportunity. [IMAGE: Screens
Fibonacci Hunter
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Fibonacci Hunter Fibonacci Hunter is a mechanical trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The algorithm focuses on identifying price reversals using classic Fibonacci retracement levels. Trading Strategy The system does not use dangerous methods like Martingale or Grid. The logic is based on four validation steps: Identification: The EA detects a sequence of candles to define a main price impulse. Calculation: Fibonacci levels (0%, 50%, and 61.8%) a
TradePilot Dashboard
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
TradePilot Dashboard Summary Graphical panel for MT5 with order management buttons (Buy/Sell/Close/SL/TP), margin check, and log control. Easy to use and testable on demo accounts. No profit promises. Full Description TradePilot Dashboard is an Expert Advisor with a graphical interface (Controls) for manual and semi-automated order management in MetaTrader 5. It provides a visual panel with buttons, editable fields, and safety checks (free margin) to help traders operate directly from the chart
Filter:
silvioit CORRAO
697
silvioit CORRAO 2025.06.06 14:02 
 

Unfortunately, I cannot try your creation; I don’t see the bands, but maybe is normal; but, for sure i placed in various charts since two days, I think. Nothing. It happens nothing. So I ask you kindly what should I do? Thank you Silvio Corrao

Augusto Martins Lopes
3103
Reply from developer Augusto Martins Lopes 2025.06.12 21:56
I will release the bowling lines and add input signals so that we can filter the problem you are facing ok!
Reply to review