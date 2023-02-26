Phase Accumulation Adaptive Market Mode
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter MT5 Indicator is a Metatrader 5 (MT5) indicator and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated history data.
Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter MT5 Indicator provides for an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye.
Based on this information, traders can assume further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly.