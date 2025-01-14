Heat Map Pro
- Indicators
- Augusto Martins Lopes
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Heatmap Indicator for Advanced Volume Analysis
The Heatmap Indicator offers a practical and visual approach to market volume analysis, enabling traders to make informed decisions quickly.
Key Features
1. Volume Heatmap Representation Displays volume intensity using a clear color scale.
-
Blue: Low activity
-
Green: Moderate activity
-
Orange: High activity
-
Red: Maximum volume
2. Customizable Interface
-
Adjustable color settings to suit user preferences.
-
Optional real-time percentage display for added clarity.
-
Intuitive design for easier trend interpretation.
3. Alert System
-
Custom notifications for specific market conditions.
-
Real-time alerts to track critical changes.
4. Performance Optimization
-
Low resource consumption ensures stability.
-
Compatible with all timeframes.
Practical Applications
-
Day Trading: Assists in identifying volume and volatility peaks.
-
Swing Trading: Facilitates analysis of accumulation and distribution phases.
-
Scalping: Detects rapid market changes for high-frequency trades.
Customization Options
-
Adjust the analysis period based on your trading style.
-
Choose between tick volume or real traded volume.
-
Adapt sensitivity settings to fit your preferences.
Benefits
-
Simple and efficient design.
-
Flexible customization to match individual needs.
-
Reliable alerts to support real-time decision-making.
Disclaimer: This product is intended for analytical purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All trading involves risk.