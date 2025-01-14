Heat Map Pro

Heatmap Indicator for Advanced Volume Analysis

The Heatmap Indicator offers a practical and visual approach to market volume analysis, enabling traders to make informed decisions quickly.

Key Features

1. Volume Heatmap Representation Displays volume intensity using a clear color scale.

  • Blue: Low activity

  • Green: Moderate activity

  • Orange: High activity

  • Red: Maximum volume

2. Customizable Interface

  • Adjustable color settings to suit user preferences.

  • Optional real-time percentage display for added clarity.

  • Intuitive design for easier trend interpretation.

3. Alert System

  • Custom notifications for specific market conditions.

  • Real-time alerts to track critical changes.

4. Performance Optimization

  • Low resource consumption ensures stability.

  • Compatible with all timeframes.

Practical Applications

  • Day Trading: Assists in identifying volume and volatility peaks.

  • Swing Trading: Facilitates analysis of accumulation and distribution phases.

  • Scalping: Detects rapid market changes for high-frequency trades.

Customization Options

  • Adjust the analysis period based on your trading style.

  • Choose between tick volume or real traded volume.

  • Adapt sensitivity settings to fit your preferences.

Benefits

  • Simple and efficient design.

  • Flexible customization to match individual needs.

  • Reliable alerts to support real-time decision-making.

Disclaimer: This product is intended for analytical purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All trading involves risk.



