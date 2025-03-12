Zenith Angel

Zenith Angel EA: Intelligent Automation for Traders

Description Zenith Angel EA is an advanced automated trading tool designed to optimize financial operations and assist traders in making strategic decisions. It integrates cutting-edge technology with proven market strategies to deliver precision, efficiency, and full control over trading activities.

This Expert Advisor processes multiple technical indicators simultaneously, ensuring dynamic adjustments based on market conditions for robust performance.

Key Features

  • Automated Technical Analysis: Simultaneously analyzes multiple indicators to identify optimal entry and exit points.

  • Smart Risk Management: Automatically adjusts settings based on market conditions to minimize losses and maximize gains.

  • Precise Execution: Continuously monitors the market to detect strategic buying and selling opportunities.

  • Multi-Strategy Operation: Compatible with various trading approaches, including Martingale, Grid, Arbitrage, Hedging, Scalping, News Trading, Trend Following, Level Trading, Neural Networks, and Multicurrency Trading.

Recommended Settings

  • Currency Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Initial Deposit: Starting at $500.

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

Compatibility

  • File Formats: EX5/EX4.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Benefits of Zenith Angel EA

  • Complete Automation: Reduces manual analysis time and enhances trading efficiency.

  • Market Adaptability: Dynamic adjustments ensure a solid strategy in any market condition.

  • Security & Reliability: Advanced risk management for better capital protection.

  • Multi-Activation: Can be used on up to five different devices, providing flexibility for traders.

Important Notes

  • Recommended VPS usage for maximum efficiency and stability in trade execution.

  • Follow suggested configurations to achieve the best results and optimize EA performance.

How to Acquire?

Zenith Angel EA is available on the MQL5 Market with purchase and rental options. To check pricing, technical details, and acquire this powerful Expert Advisor, visit the official page: Zenith Angel EA .


Filter:
Marh24
25
Marh24 2025.08.06 13:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Augusto Martins Lopes
2056
Reply from developer Augusto Martins Lopes 2025.08.06 15:02
Yes! His system is of degree and closes profits in percentage I will be updating it so that it has both modes!
Niksgen
91
Niksgen 2025.06.14 06:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Augusto Martins Lopes
2056
Reply from developer Augusto Martins Lopes 2025.06.15 03:04
Thank you very much for your observation, it is very important to me!
Reply to review