MW Direction by Candle Body Analysis

The Martinware™ Direction by Candle Body Analysis indicator is a direction indicator that shows the current asset direction, up or down, by checking if previous candle bodies' bases were respected or broken. It works similarly to a moving average, but it's more objective due to its lesser amount of configuration parameters.

The algorithm assumes the theory that although the highs and lows of candles have their value, it is the body that shows the conclusive market sentiment over that asset in the given period. Such sentiment includes not only the information of direction but also its strength. Thus, a breaking of a previous candle body indicates the market has decisively rejected the previous movement and is now going after creating a new one in the opposite direction.

This algorithm makes the DCBA indicator to behave similarly to a moving average: it indicates the start and direction of a new trend with a lagging factor that will inevitably result in some delayed entry and exit signals. Its advantage resides in being more objective, less subject to overoptimization and curve-fitting, and grounded on a sound reading of the market instead of a generic mathematical formula. The only input parameter required serves to filter excessively small candle bodies, a situation when two candles are considered instead of just one. 

As with moving averages, it's recommended not to use this indicator alone, but combined with some filtering system.

Input parameters:

Candle body factor: the percentage size of the body relative to its entirety used to determine if the body is small
Correct for high volatility: the maximum number of candles a candle body will be considered. 0 means a body will be considered until broken
Alert in advance: check for signal n seconds before candle close
Alert with sound: informs if the alert should include playing a sound
Custom buy sound: name of the custom buy sound file to be used instead of the default. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one inside the "Files" folder in the Terminal's MQL5 directory tree.
Custom sell sound: name of the custom sell sound file to be used instead of the default
Alert with e-mail: enable sending an e-mail when a new signal is produced
Alert with Alert message: informs if the alert should include showing an Alert message
Alert with background color change: informs if the alert should include temporarily changing the chart's background-color
Alarm color: the color to be used
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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MW Manual Trading Helper
Martin Bittencourt
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The Martinware Manual Trading Helper indicator is aimed at helping people start their lives in manual trading. It can be used to display both some generic images at the right side of the graph, where custom operational remarks may be displayed or just a blank rectangle hiding the chart while backtesting. Moreover, it can periodically play a list of sounds. To show a blank rectangle, let the first image name input field empty and select the desired color. To show one or more custom images inste
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Martin Bittencourt
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The Martinware Volume indicator plots a colored moving average over volume bars. The coloring uses three colors and can be done in different ways choosable by the user and is applied both to the average as to the volume bars. Three types of coloring are possible: None: no coloring is done Increasing or decreasing: changes the color depending on the current value being bigger or lesser than the previous one Volume relative to average: colors vary if the current volume is bigger or lesser then
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MW Closing Time Alarm
Martin Bittencourt
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The Martinware Closing Time Alarm indicator serves to warn traders that the current period (bar, candle) is about to end. Input parameters: Time offset: with how many seconds before the ending of the current period the alarm must trigger Alert with sound: informs if the alert should include playing a sound Sound selection: a list of sounds available Custom sound: name of the custom sound file to be used in case "custom sound" was selected. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one i
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MW Market Sides Strength
Martin Bittencourt
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The Martinware Market Sides' Strength indicator shows the candlestick chart in a different manner allowing for a clearer view of which side, bullish or bearish is dominating the asset in the current period. As a bonus, it can also show an internal area that can be used to visualize two levels of Fibonacci retracements inside the bars. The default configuration shows the MSS bars with 4 main colors, two representing the bullish force, and two representing the bearish one. The primary colors ar
MW Eye Rest Reminder
Martin Bittencourt
Utilities
The Martinware Eye Rest Reminder serves to periodically remind traders to rest their eyes without the need for a tool outside MT5. Input parameters: Periodicity: play the alert every n minutes Alert with sound: define if the alert should include playing a sound Custom sound file: name of the custom sound file to be used instead of the default. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one inside the "Files" folder in the Terminal's MQL5 directory tree. Alert with Alert message: informs
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