VWAP indicator for MT5

Moving VWAP Indicator

Moving VWAP is an important indicator drawing the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP).
The VWAP is a reference used by institutional traders and acts as a level of support / resistance.
If price is above VWAP then means market is bullish.
If price is below VWAP then means market is bearish.
It can be used to enter in the market with low risk (near VWAP) and also identify the correct direction of the market.
The Moving VWAP is as simple as a Simple Moving Average. The main difference is that usual moving averages are calculated with price alone.
The VWAP is calculated with price and volume. Therefore it is more accurate and represents the real mean price in the market.
The Moving VWAP can be used with any instrument where you have volume data.
The Moving VWAP can be used with any time frame.

Inputs of the indicator are:

  • Period - period to be used for the calculation of the moving average

The indicator can be used with any time frame.
The indicator can be used with any class of assets (providing volume data): Forex, Stocks, Futures, Commodities, Cryptos.
Forex volume is 90% reliable (not 100%) and this is enough to have an accurate indication of volume.
Beware that some indices do not produce volume (SP500) and cannot be used with the VWAP. In this case the futures (ES for SP500, for instance) can be used to calculate VWAP using volume.

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Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
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Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TrendMaestro5
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Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
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Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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