Pulse to Entry and Exit

🌌 Pulse to Entry and Exit : Multi-Horizon Confluence Matrix

"Not flawless, but priceless in purpose."


🔦✨"The Institutional-grade premium indicators that used to pinpoint order entry and exit positions with a high level of accuracy. The win rate is exceptionally high, provided there are no sharp spikes or crashes within a single candlestick. It is best suited for M15 to H4 timeframes."


👽** Test it and see the results with your own eyes. so, you can become a trader who can access and see the right entry points, trading with the highest precision.


👌🏼This highly effective indicator is designed for comprehensive chart analysis across all asset types, including Forex, Commodities (with an emphasis on Gold), Stocks, and major Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. We invite all traders to back test and evaluate its performance. Your feedback is highly appreciated as we strive to refine and develop our tools further. Sincerely and thank you.👌🏼


(😁 Thai version - below 😁)


🔦✨"อินดิเคเตอร์พรีเมียมระดับที่สถาบันการเงินใช้กัน บ่งชี้จุดเข้าออกออเดอร์ที่ค่อนข้างแม่นยำเลยทีเดียว อัตราความถูกต้องสูงมากหากไม่มีการดีดตัวหรือแครชลงอย่างรุนแรงภายในหนึ่งแท่งเทียน เหมาะใช้สำหรับการเทรดในกรอบช่วงเวลา M15-H4 ที่สุด"


👌🏼อินดิเคเตอร์ชิ้นนี้ใช้งานได้จริง ดีและเหมาะสำหรับตรวจวัดกราฟคู่สัญลักษณ์ทรัพย์สินทุกประเภท ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Forex, Commodities โดยเฉพาะทองคำ, หุ้น Stock และยังใช้ได้ดีกับ คริปโตฯ ตัวหลักอย่างบิทคอยน์ ขอแนะนำและเชิญชวนนักเทรดทุกท่าน ให้มาลองทดสอบพิสูจน์และใช้งานกันดู เราน้อมรับคำติชมเพื่อนำมาปรับปรุงพัฒนาชิ้นงานต่อไป ขอแสดงความนับถือและขอบคุณ👌🏼


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🤖 Pulse to Entry and Exit is an institutional-grade algorithmic momentum engine designed for traders who require absolute precision. Instead of relying on a single, lagging data point, this tool runs a Multi-Horizon Geometric and Arithmetic Matrix that synchronizes five distinct speeds of a Specific Unique Index simultaneously.


By blending advanced mathematics with market structure context, it isolates true institutional order flow, identifies exhaustion points, and sends zero-lag, non-repainting alerts directly to your mobile device.


🔬 How the Mathematical Core Works

Most indicators fail because they track only one time horizon, leading to constant fake outs. Pulse to Entry and Exit solves this by calculating market velocity through three proprietary algorithmic passes:
  1. The Arithmetic Confluence Line (Plot 1: The Period Average Index)
    Calculates the true average momentum across 5 distinct index periods. It smooths out high-frequency market noise and news spikes, keeping you on the right side of the macro trend.
  2. The Geometric Core Trend Line (Plot 2 & 3: Trend & Signals Root Engine)
    The crown jewel of the indicator. It multiplies all 5 Unique Index speeds together and extracts the mathematical 5th root. Because geometric multiplication requires unanimity, this line only reaches extreme levels when all 5 speeds agree perfectly. It represents true market consensus.
  3. The Power Factor Squeeze (Plot 4 & 5: Power Factor & Strength Curve)
    A volatility compression metric that measures the raw speed of a breakout. When the market is flat, this curve compresses toward zero. When a massive institutional block order enters the market, it explodes upward to confirm the move.

💎 Elite Trading Advantages
  • Multi-Timeframe Emulation in One Window: Track short-term scalping momentum and long-term structural trends layered perfectly inside a single sub-window.
  • Immunity to Whipsaws (Fake outs): Standard indicators flag false reversals constantly during strong trends. This engine filters anomalies, ensuring you only receive notifications when the trend is genuinely exhausted across all speeds.
  • Perfect Market Structure Sync (BoS / ChoCh): The color-coded matrix shifts instantly to flag structural trend failures, giving you precise execution coordinates for Break of Structure and Change of Character setups.
  • 100% Non-Repainting & Verified Code: Every line, color shift, and alert is locked strictly on historical closed bar boundaries. What you see on the chart is exactly what happened in real-time.

📱 Seamless Mobile Push Alerts
Never miss an institutional reversal again. The indicator features a built-in, MQL5 Market-compliant notification system that sends instant alerts to your phone the exact millisecond a candle closes and locks in a signal:
  • Oversold Buy Notification: Sent when the Smoothed 5th Root Line pierces the lower boundary, indicating a high-probability bullish reversal or ChoCh setup.
  • Overbought Sell Notification: Sent when the engine pierces the upper threshold, signaling heavy overhead resistance and an optimal short entry.
🎛️ Fully Customizable Input Parameters
  • Index_Period_1 to 5: Fully adjust the 5 underlying speeds of the Specific Unique Index to match your favorite asset.
  • Smooth_Period_5thRoot (SMA1): Controls the smoothing of the Core Trend Line (higher values filter more noise on volatile pairs).
  • Smooth_Period_Divided (SMA2): Controls the sensitivity of the Flat-to-Pulse Strength Curve.
  • Signal_Max / Min_Levels: Customize your overbought and oversold thresholds to line up perfectly with historical supply and demand zones.
## FAQ, Remark & Risk Disclaimer

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

  • Does this indicator repaint its lines or historical colors?
    No. Every signal, threshold breach, and color change is computed strictly on historical closed bar data. Once a candle closes, the indicator values are permanently locked and will never alter their position or shape.
  • Can I use this indicator for automated trading or Expert Advisors (EAs)?
    Yes. All visual data lines correspond to standard MQL5 data buffers (Buffers 0, 2, and 4 for metrics; Buffers 1, 3, and 5 for structural color states). You can easily read these values via the  iCustom() function within any custom EA code.
  • Why did I receive an alert on my chart but no push notification on my phone?
    Please verify your terminal network connection and re-check your configuration under Tools > Options > Notifications. Your desktop terminal must remain powered on, running, and connected to a live broker account to push data streams to your mobile phone.
  • Which financial assets and timeframes work best with this engine?
    The mathematical matrix is fully universal and functions flawlessly across all assets (Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities). For optimal confluence and structural validation, we highly recommend utilizing the H1, H4, or Daily timeframes.

**** This promotional launch price ($59.-USD) is for only the orders within this June,2026. After this will be adjusted to the normal price ($99.-USD) ****


📌 #Remark

For maximum market precision, it is highly recommended to combine this indicator with our proprietary Super-BB-Band-Trend tool, which we collectively call The Path of Candle Stick trading system. Layering these mathematical matrices together provides profound confluence. However, trading requires discipline; please always consider market conditions and check all technical parameters carefully when using any combination of indicators.

⚠️ Risk Warning & Marketplace Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of invested capital. This indicator relies entirely on historical mathematical modeling and structural velocity metrics; it does not guarantee future financial profits or absolute market directional certainty. Past performance is never an indicator of future results. Please search for market condition data based on actual situations, and study the system mechanisms related to each type of asset market. Use this information as a reference in conjunction with this indicator to achieve the highest accuracy before making each trade. Thank you very much.


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🌌 Pulse to Entry and Exit : Multi-Horizon Confluence Matrix


🤖 Pulse to Entry and Exit คือระบบอินดิเคเตอร์วัดแรงส่งของราคา (Momentum) ระดับสถาบันการเงิน ที่ถูกออกแบบมาสำหรับเทรดเดอร์ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำขั้นสูงสุด ระบบนี้จะไม่คำนวณจากข้อมูลเพียงจุดเดียว แต่จะทำงานผ่านระบบ Multi-Horizon Geometric and Arithmetic Matrix ซึ่งจะซิงโครนัสความเร็วที่แตกต่างกันถึง 5 ช่วงเวลาของ Specific Unique Index (ดัชนีจำเพาะที่มีเอกลักษณ์) ไปพร้อมๆ กัน

ด้วยการผสมผสานคณิตศาสตร์ขั้นสูงเข้ากับบริบทของโครงสร้างตลาด (Market Structure) อินดิเคเตอร์นี้จะช่วยแยกแยะปริมาณการซื้อขายที่แท้จริงของสถาบัน ค้นหาจุดที่ราคาหมดแรง (Exhaustion) และส่งการแจ้งเตือนที่รวดเร็ว แม่นยำ ไม่มีแลค และไม่มีการวาดซ้ำ (Non-Repainting) ตรงสู่มือถือของคุณทันที


🔬 เจาะลึกระบบการคำนวณทางคณิตศาสตร์

อินดิเคเตอร์ทั่วไปส่วนใหญ่มักจะล้มเหลวเพราะคำนวณจากช่วงเวลา (Time Horizon) เพียงช่วงเดียว ทำให้เกิดสัญญาณหลอก (Fakeout) อยู่บ่อยครั้ง แต่ Pulse to Entry and Exit แก้ปัญหานี้ด้วยการคำนวณความเร็วของตลาดผ่าน 3 ขั้นตอนหลัก:
  1. เส้นคอนฟลูเอนซ์เลขคณิต (Plot 1: The Period Average Index)
    คำนวณค่าเฉลี่ยโมเมนตัมที่แท้จริงจากความเร็วของดัชนีจำเพาะ 5 ช่วงเวลา ช่วยตัดสัญญาณรบกวน (Noise) ในสภาวะตลาดผันผวนและช่วงเวลามีข่าวออก ทำให้คุณเทรดอยู่ฝั่งเดียวกับแนวโน้มหลัก (Macro Trend) เสมอ
  2. เส้นแนวโน้มหลักเรขาคณิต (Plot 2 & 3: Trend & Signals Root Engine)
    หัวใจสำคัญของอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ ระบบจะนำความเร็วของดัชนีจำเพาะทั้ง 5 ช่วงเวลามาคูณกัน และถอดรากที่ 5 ทางคณิตศาสตร์ เนื่องจากตัวคูณเรขาคณิตต้องการความสอดคล้องกันของข้อมูลทั้งหมด เส้นนี้จึงจะขึ้นไปถึงระดับสูงสุดหรือต่ำสุด (Extreme Levels) ก็ต่อเมื่อความเร็วทั้ง 5 ช่วงเวลาเห็นพ้องตรงกันอย่างสมบูรณ์เท่านั้น จึงเป็นตัวแทนของฉันทามติที่แท้จริงของตลาด
  3. การบีบอัดค่าพลังงานราคา (Plot 4 & 5: Power Factor & Strength Curve)
    เครื่องมือวัดการบีบอัดของความผันผวน เพื่อดูความแรงของการทะลุสเกล (Breakout) เมื่อตลาดเคลื่อนตัวในกรอบแคบๆ (Flat) เส้นนี้จะบีบตัวเข้าหาศูนย์ แต่เมื่อมีคำสั่งซื้อขายขนาดใหญ่ของสถาบันเข้ามาในตลาด เส้นนี้จะพุ่งทะยานขึ้นทันที เพื่อยืนยันการเคลี่อนที่ของราคาที่รุนแรง

💎 ข้อได้เปรียบเหนือคู่แข่งในการเทรด

  • จำลองภาพหลายไทม์เฟรมในหน้าต่างเดียว: ติดตามแรงส่งระยะสั้นเพื่อการสคัลปิ้ง (Scalping) และแนวโน้มโครงสร้างระยะยาวได้อย่างกลมกลืนในหน้าต่างย่อย (Sub-window) เดียวกัน
  • ภูมิคุ้มกันต่อสัญญาณหลอก (Whipsaws): อินดิเคเตอร์ทั่วไปมักจะแจ้งเตือนสัญญาณกลับตัวปลอมในช่วงที่ตลาดเป็นเทรนด์แรง แต่อินดิเคเตอร์นี้จะกรองสัญญาณที่ผิดปกติออกไป ทำให้คุณได้รับการแจ้งเตือนเมื่อแนวโน้มนั้นหมดแรงในทุกช่วงเวลาจริงๆ เท่านั้น
  • สอดคล้องกับโครงสร้างตลาดอย่างสมบูรณ์ (BoS / ChoCh): เมทริกซ์ที่แยกแยะด้วยสีจะเปลี่ยนสีทันทีเพื่อระบุการเสียทรงของโครงสร้างราคา ช่วยให้คุณได้จุดเข้าเทรดที่แม่นยำในจังหวะ Break of Structure (BoS) และ Change of Character (ChoCh)
  • รหัสโปรแกรมที่ผ่านการตรวจสอบแล้ว ไม่มีคำนวณย้อนหลัง (100% Non-Repainting): ทุกเส้น การเปลี่ยนสี และการแจ้งเตือน จะถูกล็อกไว้ที่แท่งเทียนที่ปิดตัวลงแล้วเท่านั้น สิ่งที่คุณเห็นบนกราฟคือสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นจริงในสภาวะตลาดปัจจุบัน

📱 ระบบแจ้งเตือนผ่านมือถือที่ไร้รอยต่อ

ไม่พลาดทุกจังหวะการกลับตัวของราคาระดับสถาบัน อินดิเคเตอร์นี้มาพร้อมกับระบบแจ้งเตือนแบบ Push Notification ที่สอดคล้องกับกฎของ MQL5 Market โดยจะส่งสัญญาณตรงเข้ามือถือของคุณทันทีในมิลลิวินาทีที่แท่งเทียนปิดตัวและยืนยันสัญญาณ:
  • การแจ้งเตือนฝั่งซื้อ (Oversold Buy Notification): ส่งสัญญาณเมื่อเส้น Smoothed 5th Root ทะลุกรอบล่าง บ่งบอกถึงโอกาสในการกลับตัวเป็นขาขึ้นที่มีความน่าจะเป็นสูง หรือเป็นการยืนยันสภาวะ ChoCh
  • การแจ้งเตือนฝั่งขาย (Overbought Sell Notification): ส่งสัญญาณเมื่อระบบทะลุกรอบบน บ่งบอกถึงแนวต้านที่หนาแน่นด้านบน และเป็นจุดเข้าเปิดสถานะ Short ที่ได้เปรียบที่สุด

🎛️ ปรับแต่งค่าได้อย่างอิสระ

  • Index_Period_1 ถึง 5: ปรับเปลี่ยนความเร็วพื้นฐานทั้ง 5 ช่วงเวลาของ Specific Unique Index ให้เหมาะสมกับสินทรัพย์ที่คุณชอบเทรด
  • Smooth_Period_5thRoot (SMA1): ควบคุมความเรียบมนของเส้นแนวโน้มหลัก (ค่าที่สูงขึ้นจะช่วยกรองสัญญาณรบกวนในคู่เงินที่ผันผวนได้ดีขึ้น)
  • Smooth_Period_Divided (SMA2): ควบคุมความไวของเส้นวัดความแรงของราคา (Flat-to-Pulse Strength Curve)
  • Signal_Max / Min_Levels: ปรับแต่งโซนซื้อมากเกินไป (Overbought) และขายมากเกินไป (Oversold) ให้ตรงกับแนวรับแนวต้านในอดีตของคุณได้อย่างแม่นยำ
คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQ)
  • อินดิเคเตอร์นี้มีการวาดซ้ำย้อนหลัง (Repaint) หรือไม่?
    ไม่มีการวาดซ้ำแน่นอนครับ ทุกสัญญาณการทะลุกรอบและการเปลี่ยนสีของเส้น จะถูกคำนวณจากแท่งเทียนที่ปิดตัวลงอย่างสมบูรณ์แล้วเท่านั้น เมื่อแท่งเทียนปิดลง ค่าทั้งหมดจะถูกล็อกไว้ถาวรและไม่มีวันเปลี่ยนแปลงรูปร่างหรือตำแหน่งย้อนหลัง
  • สามารถนำอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ไปต่อยอดเขียนระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติ (EA) ได้ไหม?
    ได้แน่นอนครับ เส้นสัญญานทางเทคนิคทั้งหมดจะเชื่อมโยงกับค่า Buffer มาตรฐานของระบบ MQL5 (Buffer 0, 2, 4 สำหรับค่าคำนวณ และ Buffer 1, 3, 5 สำหรับค่าสีของโครงสร้างราคา) คุณสามารถใช้ฟังก์ชัน iCustom() ดึงข้อมูลเหล่านี้ไปเขียน EA ได้อย่างง่ายดาย
  • ทำไมมีสัญญาณแจ้งเตือนบนหน้าจอกราฟคอมพิวเตอร์ แต่ไม่มีข้อความเด้งเข้ามือถือ?
    โปรดตรวจสอบการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตของโปรแกรม และตรวจสอบการกรอกรหัสอีกครั้งที่เมนู Tools > Options > Notifications ทั้งนี้ โปรแกรม MetaTrader บนคอมพิวเตอร์ของคุณจะต้องเปิดใช้งานและเชื่อมต่อกับบัญชีโบรกเกอร์อยู่ตลอดเวลา จึงจะสามารถส่งสัญญาณเข้ามือถือได้ครับ
  • สินทรัพย์และไทม์เฟรมไหนที่ใช้งานร่วมกับอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ได้ดีที่สุด?
    ระบบเมทริกซ์คณิตศาสตร์นี้เป็นแบบสากล สามารถใช้ได้กับทุกสินทรัพย์ (Forex, Crypto, ดัชนีหุ้น และทองคำ/สินค้าโภคภัณฑ์) แต่เพื่อให้เกิดความแม่นยำและการยืนยันโครงสร้างราคาที่ชัดเจนที่สุด ทางเราแนะนำให้ใช้งานบนไทม์เฟรม H1, H4 หรือกรอบเวลา Daily (รายวัน) ครับ
📌 #หมายเหตุ (#Remark)
เพื่อความแม่นยำสูงสุดในการวิเคราะห์ตลาด ทางเราแนะนำอย่างยิ่งให้ใช้งานอินดิเคเตอร์นี้ควบคู่ไปกับเครื่องมือ Super-BB-Band-Trend ของเรา ซึ่งเป็นระบบเทรดที่เราเรียกขานว่า "The Path of Candle Stick" (เส้นทางของแท่งเทียน) การผสานการคำนวณของทั้งสองระบบร่วมกันจะช่วยสร้างจุดบรรจบของสัญญาณ (Confluence) ที่ทรงพลังเป็นอย่างมาก อย่างไรก็ตาม การเทรดที่ยั่งยืนต้องอาศัยวินัย โปรดพิจารณาสภาวะตลาดและตรวจสอบเงื่อนไขทางเทคนิคทั้งหมดอย่างละเอียดรอบคอบทุกครั้งเมื่อใช้งานอินดิเคเตอร์ทุกตัวร่วมกัน

ข้อความเตือนความเสี่ยงและข้อตกลงในการใช้งาน
การซื้อขายในตลาดการเงินมีความเสี่ยงสูงและอาจทำให้สูญเสียเงินทุนที่นำมาลงทุนได้ อินดิเคเตอร์นี้ทำงานบนพื้นฐานของแบบจำลองคณิตศาสตร์ย้อนหลังและดัชนีวัดความเร็วราคาเท่านั้น ไม่สามารถรับประกันกำไรทางการเงินในอนาคตหรือความถูกต้องแม่นยำของทิศทางตลาดได้ 100% โปรดค้นหาข้อมูลสภาพตลาดตามสถานการณ์ความเป็นจริง และศึกษากลไกของระบบที่เกี่ยวข้องกับตลาดสินทรัพย์ต่างแต่ละชนิด และใช้ประกอบอ้างอิงกับอินดิเคเตอร์นี้เพื่อให้เกิดความแม่นยำถูกต้องที่สุดก่อนทำการเทรดแต่ละครั้ง ขอขอบพระคุณ
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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5 (2)
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