Pressure Book

Find out in real time which side, buy or sell, is putting the most pressure through a simple and efficient visualization of Depth of Market. The indicator calculates the amount of offers at the specified depths and displays the percentage on each side in relation to the total.

PressureBook Indicator is fully customizable, in which you can:

  • Select which symbol you want to track. By default, the selected symbol is the same as the graph in which the indicator was inserted;
  • Define the amount of price levels used to calculate the pressure on each side;
  • Choose colors and font size;
  • View in background mode;
  • Change the size;
  • Move anywhere on the screen;
  • Select the information that should be displayed.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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