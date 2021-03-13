Pressure Book
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Find out in real time which side, buy or sell, is putting the most pressure through a simple and efficient visualization of Depth of Market. The indicator calculates the amount of offers at the specified depths and displays the percentage on each side in relation to the total.
PressureBook Indicator is fully customizable, in which you can:
- Select which symbol you want to track. By default, the selected symbol is the same as the graph in which the indicator was inserted;
- Define the amount of price levels used to calculate the pressure on each side;
- Choose colors and font size;
- View in background mode;
- Change the size;
- Move anywhere on the screen;
- Select the information that should be displayed.