Skill Builder

The problem

  1. Are you tired of spending countless hours looking through your chart history to verify that your trading idea will work?
  2. Do you load up a chart with your favorite indicators and then scroll for hours looking for when you would have placed a trade based on your signal?
  3. Are you tired of trying to do the math to figure out how that trade would have turned out?
  4. Wouldn't it be nice to have a way to manually place trades while running through that history in your strategy tester?
  5. Wouldn't it be nice to simply load your template in the tester and then, when your signal occurs, hit a button to buy or sell?
  6. Can you imagine how much time and effort this would save you by being able to trade a year's history in a matter of minutes


The solution

If you are really serious about learning to build your skills as a trader, there is no substitute for practicing your craft. You MUST spend time in front of the computer learning to recognize trading opportunities. You must be willing to build your skills as a trader. However, now there is as way to massively reduce the time it takes for you to hone your skills as a trader.


The skill builder trade simulator!

Skill Builder is a trading simulator that is meant to be used in the strategy tester only. It creates a trade simulation interface on the chart allowing users to practice trading in the tester as if they were on a live chart. If desired, the user can create their own templates containing their favorite set of indicators and save the template as tester.tpl so that when they start the tester, it will be ready with their favorite indicators. Then they will be able to build their trading skills by trading what they see as if it is a live chart.

With the trade interface you are able to:

  1. Place Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.
  2. Close the trade fully or partially.
  3. You have the option of using three types of trailing stops. Regular, Candle and Moving Average as well as an automatic move to break even.
  4. Move stops to 'Lock In' pips with the click of a button.
  5. Reverse your position with a single click.
  6. You can enter the new lot size or other trading parameters directly on the screen as the tester runs.
  7. Once in a trade, the stop loss and take profit can be moved in any direction with the click of a mouse.
  8. Last but not least, an important feature is the ability to control the speed of the tester. This allows you to study the chart and then decide on your trades. It gives you time to watch for emerging patterns while closely monitoring the condition of your indicators. Once in the trade, you can increase the speed and see how the trade goes.

Here are some of the default parameters available (default values are in parentheses):

  • Lot size (0.1)
  • Take Profit amount in points (500)
  • Stop Loss amount in points (500)
  • Points that onscreen buttons move stops or profits with each click (50)
  • Use automatic move to breakeven (false);
  • When to move (410)
  • Amount to lock in (10)
  • Use trailing stop (false)
  • Points before starting trail (420)
  • Point to trail (400)
  • Type of trailing (Regular)
  • Points beyond candle to trail (20)
  • Number of candles to look back (2)
  • MA period (21)
  • MA method (EMA)
  • MA applied price (Close)
  • Points beyond MA to trail (50)
  • Background color (WhiteSmoke)
  • Text color (Black)

This tool will greatly reduce the time spent back testing your strategies. No more scrolling endlessly through charts looking for trades that you would have taken.

Get started today building your skill to be a successful Forex trader!

Unlike other Forex software, this tool will never cost you more than the purchase price.

Invest in your Forex education and see if you have what it takes!

Note: The demo version of Skill Builder is fully functional and allows you to test EURUSD from January 2017 to January 2018.

The paid full version can be used on any instrument or any period of time for which you have data.

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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Jimdandy Trade Management Tool
James Hodges
4.67 (6)
Experts
This tool serves two purposes. It enables you to place a live trade on a live chart . It allows you to place trades in the strategy tester as it runs. On a live chart you can place a trade by: Clicking a Buy, Sell or Pending Lines button. Scheduling a Buy, Sell, or Pending using the scheduler. In the included screenshots you can see four panels labeled: Manual Trading. Order Lines (pendings). Trade Status. Scheduler. Across the top we can: Hide Panels. Fix the scale. Zoom the chart in/out. Chang
JimDandy MultiChart Time Period Changer
James Hodges
Utilities
This utility was designed for those traders who usually have several charts open at the same time. Rather than having to individually change the timeframe on each chart you can drop the "timechanger" on one chart and then with the simple press of a button, change the timeframe on all charts simultaneously. This will enable the trader to go through his charts much more quickly as he studies the markets. Of course you must be careful if you have experts or indicators that are timeframe dependent r
Jimdandy Navigator
James Hodges
Utilities
Your problem Are you tired of navigating your way through menus and hunting for tool bars to change currency pairs or time frames? Do you hate having to open and close several charts to get a 'feel' of what a currency is doing? Don't you wish you could just click your mouse and quickly navigate through the currency pairs and time frames that you use the most? My solution The Jimdandy Navigator will allow you to quickly customize your own navigator panel. You can select only the currencies, cfds
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