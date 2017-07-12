JimDandy MultiChart Time Period Changer

This utility was designed for those traders who usually have several charts open at the same time. Rather than having to individually change the timeframe on each chart you can drop the "timechanger" on one chart and then with the simple press of a button, change the timeframe on all charts simultaneously. This will enable the trader to go through his charts much more quickly as he studies the markets.

Of course you must be careful if you have experts or indicators that are timeframe dependent running at the time as any change in timeframe may affect them.

I hope you enjoy using this handy tool as much as I do and wish you the best in your analysis and trading.