Jimdandy Trade Management Tool

4.67

This tool serves two purposes.

  1. It enables you to place a live trade on a live chart.

  2. It allows you to place trades in the strategy tester as it runs.

On a live chart you can place a trade by:

  1. Clicking a Buy, Sell or Pending Lines button.

  2. Scheduling a Buy, Sell, or Pending using the scheduler.

In the included screenshots you can see four panels labeled:

  • Manual Trading.

  • Order Lines (pendings).

  • Trade Status.

  • Scheduler.

Across the top we can:

  • Hide Panels.

  • Fix the scale.

  • Zoom the chart in/out.

  • Change timeframe.

  • Minimize or Close the Expert.

There are the normal parameters set to defaults that you would expect:

  • Stoploss = 40.

  • TakeProfit = 80.

  • 1stTrade = 0.01.

  • TradingMode = BreakOut.

  • ShowTool Tips = True.

  • Automatically assign Magic Number = true.

However, there are many additional parameters shown in the screenshots that involve:

  • Lot sizes for additional trades.

  • Trade expiration by either time or number of trades placed.

  • The mode of selecting initial trade direction of scheduled trades.

  • Move to Breakeven, as well as, Trailing Stop settings.

  • Sound and notification settings.

  • Excessive spread protection settings.

  • Chart colors.

Therefore, before using the tool you should visit the instruction page by clicking the copyright link as you load the EA on your chart as shown in the screenshot.

The idea behind this EA was to make a way for the trader to make the initial decision of when and which direction to enter. But, once in the trade, let an emotionless robot manage the trade. The trader decides in advance whether he wants the robot to stop/reverse when a trade goes wrong. He also decides what new lot size to use on each subsequent trade. Up to 15 trades in a sequence can be tolerated.

The trader can choose to take a profit, break even or perhaps take a small loss.

In the tester, the trader can 'practice' trading and try different settings on different pairs.

Why it works:

  • Once we enter the market and the market moves away from that price in either direction by the required amount, the EA will either take profit by going straight to our take profit or by getting stopped out and reversing and moving to the new take profit level in that direction.

The enemy of this style of trading is a whipsawing market. Trade only when the market is moving or about to make a move due to some news. This tool is like a hammer. It can build an account for you or it can destroy it. It is up to you. Use it wisely.

I wish you all the best in your trading.

Note: The free demo version will allow you to strategy test in the CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURGBP.

Reviews 9
Bidhan A Patel
1065
Bidhan A Patel 2020.09.22 01:49 
 

one of the best EA in market

pmambrosio
40
pmambrosio 2020.08.27 21:29 
 

JIM has an excellent MQL4 course in youtube. I learned a lot from him. I highly recommend his EA I think that it is an excellent tool for trading.

Mohamed Jailani
23
Mohamed Jailani 2020.08.25 18:42 
 

I just came across Jim's youtube channel last week and found his mql4 tips/tutorials of excellent quality. Then i came to know about few of his EAs and this Trade Management tool didnt catch my interest at first. May be it is the name or something :) But by accident i came across his video that explains about the working of this EA and i was intrigued. I have already tried out few Hedging EAs and learned that they will empty my account pretty soon one day or another. But this EA, though it feels like one of those Hedging or Grid based one, this is actually very less risky compared to them. His multiplying formula is very well designed to keep ths risk factor at minimum and still handle the trade that goes against you and convert it into a winning trade without sweating much. Backtested the demo and surprised about its ability to manage the loosing trades so immediately rented it. For testing I just loaded this into my tiny account of $40 and it earned me aprox $8 from 5 trades.The fact is out of these 5 trades 4 went against me and still im in profit. Thank you Jim. Hope i feel this way for the coming days too. Definity a 5 star product and a gem of its class.

More from author
Skill Builder
James Hodges
Utilities
The problem Are you tired of spending countless hours looking through your chart history to verify that your trading idea will work? Do you load up a chart with your favorite indicators and then scroll for hours looking for when you would have placed a trade based on your signal? Are you tired of trying to do the math to figure out how that trade would have turned out? Wouldn't it be nice to have a way to manually place trades while running through that history in your strategy tester? Wouldn't
JimDandy MultiChart Time Period Changer
James Hodges
Utilities
This utility was designed for those traders who usually have several charts open at the same time. Rather than having to individually change the timeframe on each chart you can drop the "timechanger" on one chart and then with the simple press of a button, change the timeframe on all charts simultaneously. This will enable the trader to go through his charts much more quickly as he studies the markets. Of course you must be careful if you have experts or indicators that are timeframe dependent r
Jimdandy Navigator
James Hodges
Utilities
Your problem Are you tired of navigating your way through menus and hunting for tool bars to change currency pairs or time frames? Do you hate having to open and close several charts to get a 'feel' of what a currency is doing? Don't you wish you could just click your mouse and quickly navigate through the currency pairs and time frames that you use the most? My solution The Jimdandy Navigator will allow you to quickly customize your own navigator panel. You can select only the currencies, cfds
