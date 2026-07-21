Envelopes Indicator

The Envelopes Indicator is a simple trend-following tool that helps traders find Buy and Sell opportunities. It uses two bands around a moving average to show when price is too high or too low.

It works well on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, and other markets. It is easy for beginners and useful for experienced traders.

Benefits

Shows clear Buy and Sell zones.

Helps follow the market trend.

Reduces false and emotional trades.

Works on all timeframes.

Helps set Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Simple and easy to use.

Envelopes Targets

TP1: 500 Pips

TP2: 1000 Pips

TP3: 1500 Pips

TP4: 2000 Pips

In the next section, you’ll learn how to set up the Envelopes Indicator, find high-quality trade entries, place Stop Loss correctly, and use the four Take Profit targets for better trade management.