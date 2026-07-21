Envelopes targets
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.10
- 激活: 20
Envelopes Indicator
The Envelopes Indicator is a simple trend-following tool that helps traders find Buy and Sell opportunities. It uses two bands around a moving average to show when price is too high or too low.
It works well on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, and other markets. It is easy for beginners and useful for experienced traders.
Benefits
- Shows clear Buy and Sell zones.
- Helps follow the market trend.
- Reduces false and emotional trades.
- Works on all timeframes.
- Helps set Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- Simple and easy to use.
Envelopes Targets
- TP1: 500 Pips
- TP2: 1000 Pips
- TP3: 1500 Pips
- TP4: 2000 Pips
In the next section, you’ll learn how to set up the Envelopes Indicator, find high-quality trade entries, place Stop Loss correctly, and use the four Take Profit targets for better trade management.