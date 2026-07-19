RangeFilter SL TP
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Range Filter Pro MT5 Indicator
Range Filter Pro MT5 Indicator helps traders find strong Buy and Sell trends by removing market noise. It uses a smart Range Filter to reduce false signals and works well in trending markets.
The indicator shows Blue for Buy and Orange for Sell. It also displays an automatic Stop Loss line and 5 Take Profit (TP) levels for easier trade management.
Features
- Smart Range Filter technology
- Blue Buy & Orange Sell signals
- Automatic Stop Loss line
- 5 Take Profit targets:
- TP1: 250 Pips
- TP2: 500 Pips
- TP3: 800 Pips
- TP4: 1200 Pips
- TP5: 2000 Pips
- Clean and easy-to-read chart
Benefits
- Filters market noise
- Reduces false signals
- Finds trend continuation and reversals
- Easy for beginners and professionals
- Supports better risk management
- Works on all timeframes
How to Use
Buy
- Wait for the Blue line and Blue candle.
- Open a Buy trade.
- Place Stop Loss at the SL line.
- Take profit at TP1–TP5.
Sell
- Wait for the Orange line and Orange candle.
- Open a Sell trade.
- Place Stop Loss at the SL line.
- Take profit at TP1–TP5.
Best Markets
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Forex
- Indices
- Commodities
- CFDs