Rsi two targets

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

RSI is a popular MT5 indicator that measures price strength on a 0–100 scale. It helps traders find overbought, oversold, and possible trend reversal points.

Default Settings

Period: 14

Overbought: 70

Oversold: 30

Benefits

Finds overbought and oversold areas.

Shows market momentum.

Helps spot trend changes.

Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Stocks, and Indices.

Good for scalping, intraday, swing, and long-term trading.

How to Use

Buy Signal

RSI moves above 30 .

RSI crosses above 50 .

Confirm with a bullish candle before buying.

Sell Signal

RSI moves below 70 .

RSI crosses below 50 .

Confirm with a bearish candle before selling.

Tips

Use RSI with MACD or Moving Averages for better results. Always use a Stop Loss and proper risk management.