Rsi two targets
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
RSI (Relative Strength Index)
RSI is a popular MT5 indicator that measures price strength on a 0–100 scale. It helps traders find overbought, oversold, and possible trend reversal points.
Default Settings
- Period: 14
- Overbought: 70
- Oversold: 30
Benefits
- Finds overbought and oversold areas.
- Shows market momentum.
- Helps spot trend changes.
- Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Stocks, and Indices.
- Good for scalping, intraday, swing, and long-term trading.
How to Use
Buy Signal
- RSI moves above 30.
- RSI crosses above 50.
- Confirm with a bullish candle before buying.
Sell Signal
- RSI moves below 70.
- RSI crosses below 50.
- Confirm with a bearish candle before selling.
Tips
Use RSI with MACD or Moving Averages for better results. Always use a Stop Loss and proper risk management.