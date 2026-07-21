Bollinger bands ts

Bollinger Bands Indicator

The Bollinger Bands indicator is a popular MT5 trading tool created by John Bollinger. It has three lines: a Middle Band (Moving Average), Upper Band, and Lower Band. The bands become wider when market volatility is high and narrower when volatility is low.

Benefits

Shows overbought and oversold areas.

Measures market volatility.

Helps find trend reversals and breakouts.

Works on Forex, Gold, Stocks, Indices, and Crypto.

Suitable for scalping, intraday, swing, and long-term trading.

Can be used with RSI, MACD, or Moving Averages for better signals.

How to Use

Buy Signal

Wait for price to touch the lower band.

Confirm with a bullish candle or another indicator.

Enter a buy trade.

Place stop loss below the recent low.

Take profit at the middle or upper band.

Sell Signal

Wait for price to touch the upper band.

Confirm with a bearish candle or another indicator.

Enter a sell trade.

Place stop loss above the recent high.

Take profit at the middle or lower band.

Tips

Always use risk management and wait for confirmation before entering a trade. Trade with the main trend and use a stop loss to protect your capital.