Macd trend line

MACD Indicator

MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a popular MT5 indicator that shows trend direction, momentum, and buy or sell signals using two moving averages.

Default Settings

Fast EMA: 12

Slow EMA: 26

Signal Line: 9

Benefits

Finds buy and sell signals.

Shows trend strength.

Measures market momentum.

Helps spot trend reversals.

Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Stocks, and Indices.

Good for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.

How to Use

Buy Signal

MACD crosses above the Signal Line.

Histogram turns positive.

Confirm with a bullish candle before buying.

Sell Signal

MACD crosses below the Signal Line.

Histogram turns negative.

Confirm with a bearish candle before selling.

Tips

Use MACD with RSI or Moving Averages for better results. Always use a Stop Loss and proper risk management.