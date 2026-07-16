Super trend with targets

SuperTrend Indicator

SuperTrend is a powerful MT5 indicator that helps traders identify the market trend, momentum, and buy or sell opportunities. It is based on the Average True Range (ATR) and changes color when the market trend changes, making trading decisions simple and easy.

Default Settings

Period: 10

Multiplier: 3.0

Benefits

Shows clear market trend.

Gives accurate buy and sell signals.

Helps reduce false trade entries.

Supports trend-following strategies.

Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Stocks, and Indices.

Suitable for scalping, intraday, swing, and long-term trading.

Easy to understand and beginner-friendly.

How to Use

Buy Signal

SuperTrend moves below the price .

The line turns Green .

Confirm with a bullish candle before entering a Buy trade.

Sell Signal

SuperTrend moves above the price .

The line turns Red .

Confirm with a bearish candle before entering a Sell trade.

Tips

Use SuperTrend with RSI, MACD, or Moving Averages for stronger confirmation. Always use a Stop Loss, follow the main market trend, and apply proper risk management for better trading results.