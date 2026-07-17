Heikin ashi with targets

Heikin Ashi Indicator

Heikin Ashi means average candle. It uses average prices instead of normal candlesticks to make trends easier to see. It removes small market noise and helps traders follow strong trends.

Benefits

  • Shows market trend clearly.
  • Reduces false signals.
  • Helps find buy and sell opportunities.
  • Good for Forex, Gold, Stocks, and Crypto.
  • Easy to use for beginners and experienced traders.

How to Use

Buy Signal

  • Previous candle is Red.
  • New candle turns Green.
  • A green candle with no lower wick is a stronger buy signal.

Sell Signal

  • Previous candle is Green.
  • New candle turns Red.
  • A red candle with no upper wick is a stronger sell signal.

Exit Trade

  • Close a Buy when a red candle appears.
  • Close a Sell when a green candle appears.
  • Small candles with both upper and lower wicks show a weak trend and possible reversal.

Tips

Always wait for candle confirmation, use a stop loss, and follow the main market trend for better trading results.


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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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