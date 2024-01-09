Multi Asset Multi Timeframe Overlay Chart

5

MA MTF Overlay Chart is software that allows you to overlay the candlestick chart of a financial instrument with a second candlestick chart of the same one, or of another, financial instrument, by setting a different timeframe from that of the basic chart.

The software is very simple to use and the input parameters are listed below.


Input parameters:

Overlay chart set-up

  • Financial instrument: financial instrument that you want to overlay on the base chart
  • Time period: secondary instrument timeframe
  • Bull bars color: color of the ascending bars
  • Bear bars color: color of the descending bars
  • Number of candles to show: number of candles of the secondary instrument you want to display
Grid set-up
  • Show the Grid: select Yes to display the price grid on the chart, No to hide it
  • Color of the Grid: grid color
  • Number of Grid lines: number of horizontal lines of the price grid

    Notes for correct use:

    • The timeframe of the secondary instrument must be higher than that of the base chart.
    • It is advisable to update the historical data of both financial instruments to avoid candle display errors.
    • Any missing historical data or misalignments between the two financial instruments can create candle display errors.
    Reviews 2
    Catherine Jn.
    67
    Catherine Jn. 2024.02.28 13:29 
     

    Usability is vary good. I wonder if you have one for MT5. Thank you for sharing.

    Marco
    30
    Marco 2024.01.09 15:19 
     

    Works fine. Very useful and it's free!

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    Catherine Jn.
    67
    Catherine Jn. 2024.02.28 13:29 
     

    Usability is vary good. I wonder if you have one for MT5. Thank you for sharing.

    Alessandro Bertoli
    1154
    Reply from developer Alessandro Bertoli 2024.02.29 15:06
    Thanks for your feedback! No, at the moment is not available for MT5, maybe in the future
    Marco
    30
    Marco 2024.01.09 15:19 
     

    Works fine. Very useful and it's free!

    Alessandro Bertoli
    1154
    Reply from developer Alessandro Bertoli 2024.01.12 13:58
    Many thanks for your feedback!
    Reply to review