Day Bar Info
- Indicators
- Nikolay Frolov
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 24 December 2020
The indicator 'draws' a daily, weekly or monthly candlestick on the current chart.
Shows in points the sizes of the upper and lower shadows, the body and the entire candlestick.
Real time work. Works in the strategy tester.
Indicator parameters:
- How_much_to_show - how many blocks to show.
- Block_period - block period (day / week / month)
- Shift - shift from the edge of the chart in bars.
- language - language selection.
sehr hilfreich super