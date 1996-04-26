Trade Report Generator

Most performance stats live scattered across the terminal's History tab — win rate isn't shown anywhere, profit factor needs a calculator, and there's no clean way to hand a summary to a prop firm, a signal subscriber, or your own records.

Trade Report Generator reads your account's closed-trade history directly from the terminal and turns it into two things: a live on-chart summary panel, and a one-click, fully self-contained HTML report you can open in any browser or print straight to PDF.

On-chart panel shows:

  • Total trades, win rate, profit factor, expectancy per trade
  • Net profit, average win/loss, largest win/loss
  • Max consecutive wins/losses, average trade duration
  • Max drawdown (balance-based)
  • Deposits, withdrawals, starting and current balance

Exported HTML report adds:

  • A full summary card with every metric above
  • A cash-flow breakdown, including return on capital contributed (separating actual trading performance from money you deposited or withdrew)
  • A per-symbol distribution table with proportional bar visualization, for accounts trading more than one instrument

Optional filters scope everything to one Magic Number and/or one symbol — or leave both blank for the whole account.

Key features

  • Read-only: never places, modifies, or closes a single order
  • Efficient: only rescans history when a trade actually closes or a deposit posts, not every tick
  • Self-contained HTML output — no external template files, no internet connection needed to view it
  • Works for any trading style, not just grid or averaging — this is general-purpose account reporting

Important Figures are based on the trade history currently loaded in the terminal. If numbers look incomplete, open the History tab, right-click, and select "All History" before generating a report. Max drawdown is calculated from the closed-trade balance curve, not tick-by-tick floating equity, and the export excludes commission from the live panel where the platform doesn't expose it consistently — see the in-app notes for specifics.

Works on any symbol/broker/account type.


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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Grid Exposure Dashboard
R Adhita Rachmadi Putra
Indicators
Grid and averaging traders can see every individual order in the terminal, but rarely get a clear picture of the basket as a whole — the real average price, how much room is left before the next layer, or what happens to margin and exposure if the position keeps building. Grid Exposure Dashboard reads your open positions and turns them into a live basket picture, for BUY and SELL baskets independently. What it shows, per basket: Layer count, total volume, volume-weighted average price The price
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Grid, martingale, and averaging strategies share one weakness: a stop-loss tight enough to matter is usually tighter than your broker's minimum Stop Level allows. Traders work around this by tracking stops virtually inside the terminal — but a virtual stop only works while the terminal is running. If your connection drops, your VPS reboots, or the platform crashes, a purely virtual stop offers zero protection at the exact moment you need it most.   Grid SL Guardian runs two protection layers at
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